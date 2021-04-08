Log in
LEE HING DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

LEE HING DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

(68)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lee Hing Development : Resumption Guidance and Continued Suspension of Trading

04/08/2021 | 04:52am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LEE HING DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 68)

RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

AND

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Reference is made to the announcements made by Lee Hing Development Limited (the "Company") dated 5 and 16 March 2021 (the "Announcements"), relating to, among others, the decision of the Stock Exchange that it has failed to maintain a sufficient level of operations and assets of sufficient value to support its operations under Rule 13.24 to warrant the continued listing of its shares and suspension of trading pending re-compliance with Rule 13.24 by the Company and fulfilment of any resumption guidance that may be set by the Stock Exchange. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as in the Announcements.

RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

On 30 March 2021, the Company received from the Stock Exchange the following resumption guidance (the "Resumption Guidance") for the Company:

  • demonstrate compliance with Rule 13.24.

The Stock Exchange requested the Company to remedy the issues causing its trading suspension and fully comply with the Listing Rules to the satisfaction of the Stock Exchange before trading of the shares of the Company is allowed to resume. The Stock Exchange further stated that it may modify or supplement the Resumption Guidance if the Company's situation changes.

Under Rule 6.01A(1), the Stock Exchange may cancel the listing of any securities that have been suspended from trading for a continuous period of 18 months. In the case of the Company, the 18- month period expires on 16 September 2022. If the Company fails to remedy the issue(s) causing its trading suspension, fulfill the Resumption Guidance and fully comply with the Listing Rules to the satisfaction of the Stock Exchange and resume trading in its shares by 16 September 2022, the Listing Division will recommend the Listing Committee to proceed with the cancellation of the Company's listing. Under Rules 6.01 and 6.10, the Stock Exchange also has the right to impose a shorter specific remedial period, where appropriate.

Further announcements will be made by the Company as and when appropriate.

1

CONTINUE SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 17 March 2021 and will remain suspended.

By order of the Board

Lee Hing Development Limited

Tan Boon Seng

Chairman and Managing Director

Hong Kong, 8 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, Mr. Tan Boon Seng and Mr. Chan Kai Kwok; and three independent non-executive Directors, Mr. Ho Hau Chong, Norman, Mr. Fung Ka Pun and Mr. Lim Lay Leng.

2

Disclaimer

Lee Hing Development Limited published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 08:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 -428 M -55,0 M -55,0 M
Net income 2019 -482 M -61,9 M -61,9 M
Net Debt 2019 216 M 27,8 M 27,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,13x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 76,3 M 9,80 M 9,81 M
EV / Sales 2018 -1,08x
EV / Sales 2019 -1,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart LEE HING DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lee Hing Development Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Boon Seng Tan Chairman & Managing Director
Hau Chong Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Pun Fung Independent Non-Executive Director
Lay Leng Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Kai Kwok Chan Secretary, Executive Director & Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEE HING DEVELOPMENT LIMITED-51.85%10
MORGAN STANLEY15.41%147 941
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION26.41%126 874
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.23.83%111 271
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-18.20%44 803
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.2.33%34 296
