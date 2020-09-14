Lee & Man Chemical : Change of Name of Principal Share Registrar and Transfer Office in the Cayman Islands

Log in
09/14/2020 | 05:00am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LEE & MAN CHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED

理 文 化 工 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and its members' liability is limited)

Website: www.leemanchemical.com

(Stock Code: 746)

CHANGE OF NAME OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND

TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Lee & Man Chemical Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 4 September 2020, the name of the Company's principal share registrar and transfer office in the Cayman Islands ("Principal Share Registrar") has been changed from SMP Partners (Cayman) Limited to Suntera (Cayman) Limited.

The address of the Principal Share Registrar remains unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Lee & Man Chemical Company Limited

Ho Chun Ho Jason

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 14 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises four executive directors, namely, Ms. Wai Siu Kee, Mr. Lee Man Yan, Professor Chan Albert Sun Chi and Mr. Yang Zuo Ning and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Wong Kai Tung, Tony, Mr. Wan Chi Keung, Aaron BBS JP and Mr. Heng Victor Ja Wei.

Financials
Sales 2019 3 477 M 449 M 449 M
Net income 2019 701 M 90,4 M 90,4 M
Net Debt 2019 1 254 M 162 M 162 M
P/E ratio 2019 4,09x
Yield 2019 9,51%
Capitalization 2 393 M 309 M 309 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,48x
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart LEE & MAN CHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lee & Man Chemical Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEE & MAN CHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,90 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Man Yan Lee Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Siu Kee Wai Chairman
Man Kin Tse Director-Research & Development
Hon Ho Wong Director-Information Technology
Chi Keung Wan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEE & MAN CHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-16.43%309
AIR LIQUIDE12.52%79 272
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-6.39%70 463
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.28.45%33 144
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-21.35%24 808
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.19.59%19 805
