Lee & Man Chemical : Change of Name of Principal Share Registrar and Transfer Office in the Cayman Islands

LEE & MAN CHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED

理 文 化 工 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and its members' liability is limited)

Website: www.leemanchemical.com

(Stock Code: 746)

CHANGE OF NAME OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND

TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Lee & Man Chemical Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 4 September 2020, the name of the Company's principal share registrar and transfer office in the Cayman Islands ("Principal Share Registrar") has been changed from SMP Partners (Cayman) Limited to Suntera (Cayman) Limited.

The address of the Principal Share Registrar remains unchanged.

Hong Kong, 14 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises four executive directors, namely, Ms. Wai Siu Kee, Mr. Lee Man Yan, Professor Chan Albert Sun Chi and Mr. Yang Zuo Ning and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Wong Kai Tung, Tony, Mr. Wan Chi Keung, Aaron BBS JP and Mr. Heng Victor Ja Wei.