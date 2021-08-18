Log in
    387   BMG542851040

LEEPORT (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(387)
  Report
Leeport : PROFIT WARNING

08/18/2021 | 06:14am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Leeport (Holdings) Limited published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 10:13:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 618 M 79,3 M 79,3 M
Net income 2020 4,45 M 0,57 M 0,57 M
Net cash 2020 8,96 M 1,15 M 1,15 M
P/E ratio 2020 43,4x
Yield 2020 4,17%
Capitalization 230 M 29,5 M 29,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 262
Free-Float 24,5%
Chart LEEPORT (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Leeport (Holdings) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sou Leung Lee Chairman & Managing Director
Ching Huen Chan CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Samuel Zavatti Independent Non-Executive Director
Tat Cheong Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Hing Fung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEEPORT (HOLDINGS) LIMITED19.05%30
FASTENAL COMPANY12.37%31 536
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.6.76%22 701
DIPLOMA PLC38.69%5 200
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.0.76%4 732
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.84%3 465