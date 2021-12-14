Log in
    LEX   VGG5520W1023

LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED

(LEX)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/13
0.32 AUD   -3.03%
04:18aLEFROY EXPLORATION : Application for quotation of securities - LEX
PU
12/02LEFROY EXPLORATION : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
12/02LEFROY EXPLORATION : Results of Meeting
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lefroy Exploration : Application for quotation of securities - LEX

12/14/2021 | 04:18am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday December 14, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

LEX

50C US ORDINARY FULLY PAID

7,157,144

14/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ARBN

052123930

1.3

ASX issuer code

LEX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Issue of 6,300,000 fully paid ordinary shares to the Directors under the Company's Employee Share Plan pursuant to shareholder approval obtained at the 2 December 2021 AGM. Issue of a total of 857,144 shares at $0.35 each to raise a total of $300k to G. Galt and M. Davies (or nominees) as approved by shareholders at the 2 December 2021 EGM.

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an

Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

LEX : 50C US ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

14/12/2021

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

7,157,144

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

6,300,000 shares issued for nil consideration. 857,144 shares issue for $0.35 each to raise $300k.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.350000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

N/A

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

Other

Please provide additional details

Issue of 6,300,000 fully paid ordinary shares to the Directors under the Company's Employee Share Plan pursuant to shareholder approval obtained at the 2 December 2021 AGM. Issue of a total of 857,144 shares at $0.35 each to raise a total of $300k to G. Galt and M. Davies (or nominees) as approved by shareholders at the 2 December 2021 EGM.

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

LEX : 50C US ORDINARY FULLY PAID

144,524,668

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

LEXAD : OPTION EXPIRING 14-OCT-2021 RESTRICTED

785,000

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lefroy Exploration Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 09:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
