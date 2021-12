Lefroy Exploration : Application for quotation of securities - LEX

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Issue of 6,300,000 fully paid ordinary shares to the Directors under the Company's Employee Share Plan pursuant to shareholder approval obtained at the 2 December 2021 AGM. Issue of a total of 857,144 shares at $0.35 each to raise a total of $300k to G. Galt and M. Davies (or nominees) as approved by shareholders at the 2 December 2021 EGM.

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)