Lefroy Exploration : Application for quotation of securities – LEX

Application for quotation of +securities

Entity name
LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED

Date of this announcement
Thursday January 06, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:
Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security code: LEX
Security description: 50C US ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities to be quoted: 1,350,000
Issue date: 06/01/2022

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity
LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type
Registration number
ABN 21120646924

1.3 ASX issuer code
LEX

The announcement is
New announcement

Date of this announcement
6/1/2022

Part 2 - Type of Issue

The +securities to be quoted are:
Other

The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS?
No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Issue of shares under the Company's employee incentive scheme known as the Lefroy Exploration Limited Directors and Executives Share Plan" as approved by shareholders on 1 October 2019.

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description
LEX : 50C US ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date
6/1/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted
1,350,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Issue of shares to employees pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Lefroy Directors and Executives Share Plan. Refer Notice of Meeting for the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 1/10/19.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.315000

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
Other