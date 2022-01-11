Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Lefroy Exploration Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEX   VGG5520W1023

LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED

(LEX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/10 11:34:20 pm
0.31 AUD   +3.33%
LEFROY EXPLORATION : Application for quotation of securities – LEX
PU
LEFROY EXPLORATION : Notification of cessation of securities – LEX
PU
LEFROY EXPLORATION : Section 708A(5)(e) Notice
PU
Lefroy Exploration : Application for quotation of securities – LEX

01/11/2022
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday January 06, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

LEX

50C US ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,350,000

06/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

21120646924

1.3

ASX issuer code

LEX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

6/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

  1. The +securities to be quoted are: Other
  2. The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Issue of shares under the Company's employee incentive scheme known as the Lefroy Exploration Limited Directors and Executives Share Plan" as approved by shareholders on 1 October 2019.

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an

Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

LEX : 50C US ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

6/1/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,350,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issue of shares to employees pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Lefroy Directors and Executives Share Plan. Refer Notice of Meeting for the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 1/10/19.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.315000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Issue of shares to employees pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Lefroy Exploration Limited Directors and Executives Share Plan. Refer Notice of Meeting for the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 1 October 2019.

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

Other

Please provide additional details

Issue of shares to employees pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Lefroy Exploration Limited Directors and Executives Share Plan. Refer Notice of Meeting for the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 1 October 2019.

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

LEX : 50C US ORDINARY FULLY PAID

145,874,668

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

LEXAD : OPTION EXPIRING 14-OCT-2021 RESTRICTED

785,000

Application for quotation of +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lefroy Exploration Ltd. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 07:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
