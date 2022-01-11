Lefroy Exploration : Application for quotation of securities – LEX

Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday January 06, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
Other
Total number of +securities to be quoted
|
ASX +security
|
|
Number of +securities to
|
|
code
|
Security description
|
be quoted
|
Issue date
|
LEX
|
50C US ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
1,350,000
|
06/01/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
1 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
|
1.2
|
Registered number type
|
Registration number
|
ABN
|
21120646924
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
LEX
|
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
6/1/2022
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
2 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
-
The +securities to be quoted are: Other
-
The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No
2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Issue of shares under the Company's employee incentive scheme known as the Lefroy Exploration Limited Directors and Executives Share Plan" as approved by shareholders on 1 October 2019.
2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:
The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
3 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an
Appendix 3B
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class
ASX +security code and description
LEX : 50C US ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
6/1/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
1,350,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Issue of shares to employees pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Lefroy Directors and Executives Share Plan. Refer Notice of Meeting for the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 1/10/19.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.315000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Issue of shares to employees pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Lefroy Exploration Limited Directors and Executives Share Plan. Refer Notice of Meeting for the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 1 October 2019.
The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
Other
Please provide additional details
Issue of shares to employees pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Lefroy Exploration Limited Directors and Executives Share Plan. Refer Notice of Meeting for the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 1 October 2019.
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
4 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation
Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)
|
|
Total number of
|
ASX +security code and description
|
+securities on issue
|
LEX : 50C US ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
145,874,668
4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
|
|
Total number of
|
ASX +security code and description
|
+securities on issue
|
LEXAD : OPTION EXPIRING 14-OCT-2021 RESTRICTED
|
785,000
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.