Lefroy Exploration : Burns Update - Drilling Underway at Lovejoy Anomaly

Burns Update-Aircore Drilling

Underway at Lovejoy Anomaly

A 100-hole aircore drilling program is underway to evaluate the limits to the footprint of Burns copper-gold system beneath Lake Randall at the Eastern Lefroy project, 70km southeast of Kalgoorlie.

Drilling has commenced at the priority Lovejoy target located within Lake Randall, and approximately 2000m to the northwest of the Burns Cu-Au system, the site of the baseline diamond and RC drilling earlier in the year.

The drilling at Lovejoy is part of a larger aircore drilling program in Lake Randall to evaluate the eastern limits of the Burns Cu-Au corridor beneath Lake Randall that is characterised by five magnetic anomalies with signatures similar to Burns that define the corridor

Lovejoy is characterised by a coincident positive magnetic and gravity anomaly at the northern end of the Burns corridor where a single RC hole drilled on the western edge of the anomaly in October intersected 8m @ 0.22g/t Au & 0.51% Cu & 1.75g/t Ag from 250m to end of hole.

The aircore program, totalling approximately 5000m, is expected to take 4 weeks to complete. Assay results from this initial program are expected in January 2022.

AC drilling at Lovejoy