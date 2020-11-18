Lefroy Exploration : Change in substantial holding

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interest of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme Lefroy Exploration Limited ACN/ARSN 052 123 930 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Michael Neil Macgregor Davies

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on: 30/10/2020

The previous notice was given to the company on: 14/10/2019 The previous notice was dated: 14/10/2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, to give a substantial holdings notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Class of securities(4) Previous notice Present notice Person's Voting Person's Voting votes power (5) votes power (5) Fully paid ordinary shares 13,982,654 13.91% 13,982,654 11.80%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person Nature of change Consideration Class and Person's change whose (6) given in relation number of votes relevant to change (7) securities affected interest affected changed 30/10/20 Michael Dilution due to N/A - dilution of 13,982,654 13,982,654 Davies placement of shareholding fully paid shares. ordinary shares

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: