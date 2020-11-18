Lefroy Exploration : Change in substantial holding

Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interest of substantial holder
|
To Company Name/Scheme
|
Lefroy Exploration Limited
|
ACN/ARSN
|
|
052 123 930
|
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
|
|
Name
|
Michael Neil Macgregor Davies
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on: 30/10/2020
|
The previous notice was given to the company on:
|
14/10/2019
|
The previous notice was dated:
|
14/10/2019
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, to give a substantial holdings notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Class of securities(4)
|
Previous notice
|
Present notice
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person's
|
Voting
|
Person's
|
Voting
|
|
votes
|
power (5)
|
votes
|
power (5)
|
Fully paid ordinary shares
|
13,982,654
|
13.91%
|
13,982,654
|
11.80%
|
|
|
|
|
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Date of
|
Person
|
Nature of change
|
Consideration
|
Class and
|
Person's
|
change
|
whose
|
(6)
|
given in relation
|
number of
|
votes
|
|
relevant
|
|
to change (7)
|
securities
|
affected
|
|
interest
|
|
|
affected
|
|
|
changed
|
|
|
|
|
30/10/20
|
Michael
|
Dilution due to
|
N/A - dilution of
|
13,982,654
|
13,982,654
|
|
Davies
|
placement of
|
shareholding
|
fully paid
|
|
|
|
shares.
|
|
ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
|
Holder of
|
Registered
|
Person entitled
|
Nature of
|
Class and
|
Person's
|
relevant
|
holder of
|
to be registered
|
relevant
|
number of
|
votes
|
interest
|
securities
|
as holder (8)
|
interest (6)
|
securities
|
|
Michael
|
Michael
|
Michael Davies
|
Registered
|
13,315,988
|
13,315,988
|
Davies
|
Davies
|
|
holder with
|
ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
relevant
|
shares.
|
|
|
|
|
interest under
|
|
|
|
|
|
section
|
|
|
|
|
|
608(1)(a) of
|
|
|
|
|
|
the
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporations
|
|
|
|
|
|
Act.
|
|
|
Michael
|
Lefroy
|
Lefroy
|
Registered
|
666,666
|
666,666
|
Davies
|
Exploration
|
Exploration Plan
|
holder with
|
ordinary
|
|
|
Share Plan
|
Pty Ltd
|
relevant
|
shares.
|
|
|
Pty Ltd
|
|
interest under
|
|
|
|
|
|
section
|
|
|
|
|
|
608(1)(b) of
|
|
|
|
|
|
the
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporations
|
|
|
|
|
|
Act.
|
|
5. Change in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associate of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
|
N/A
|
N/A
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
Name
|
Address
|
Michael Davies
|
Suite 4101, Level 41, Gateway
|
|
1 Macquarie Place
|
|
Sydney NSW 2000 Australia
|
Signature :
|
_________________________________
|
Print name:
|
Michael Davies
|
Date:
|
17 November 2020
