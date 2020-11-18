Log in
LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED

(LEX)
Lefroy Exploration : Change in substantial holding

11/18/2020 | 04:07am EST

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interest of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

Lefroy Exploration Limited

ACN/ARSN

052 123 930

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Michael Neil Macgregor Davies

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on: 30/10/2020

The previous notice was given to the company on:

14/10/2019

The previous notice was dated:

14/10/2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, to give a substantial holdings notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Class of securities(4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's

Voting

Person's

Voting

votes

power (5)

votes

power (5)

Fully paid ordinary shares

13,982,654

13.91%

13,982,654

11.80%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person

Nature of change

Consideration

Class and

Person's

change

whose

(6)

given in relation

number of

votes

relevant

to change (7)

securities

affected

interest

affected

changed

30/10/20

Michael

Dilution due to

N/A - dilution of

13,982,654

13,982,654

Davies

placement of

shareholding

fully paid

shares.

ordinary

shares

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered

Person entitled

Nature of

Class and

Person's

relevant

holder of

to be registered

relevant

number of

votes

interest

securities

as holder (8)

interest (6)

securities

Michael

Michael

Michael Davies

Registered

13,315,988

13,315,988

Davies

Davies

holder with

ordinary

relevant

shares.

interest under

section

608(1)(a) of

the

Corporations

Act.

Michael

Lefroy

Lefroy

Registered

666,666

666,666

Davies

Exploration

Exploration Plan

holder with

ordinary

Share Plan

Pty Ltd

relevant

shares.

Pty Ltd

interest under

section

608(1)(b) of

the

Corporations

Act.

5. Change in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associate of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Michael Davies

Suite 4101, Level 41, Gateway

1 Macquarie Place

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

Signature :

_________________________________

Print name:

Michael Davies

Date:

17 November 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lefroy Exploration Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 09:06:02 UTC
