Lefroy Exploration : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 4
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity Lefroy Exploration Limited
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Gordon Thomas Galt
Date of last notice
12 March 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should
be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
Date of change
No. of securities held prior to change
Class
Number acquired
Indirect
Veromas Pty Ltd -
director and
shareholder of company.
Lefroy Exploration Share Plan Pty Ltd
- beneficial holder.
14 December 2021
Indirect
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Ltd
- beneficial holder
2,224,999 fully paid ordinary shares.
Gordon Thomas Galt & Maria Veronica
Galt
-
trustee and beneficiary
1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares.
Fully paid ordinary shares
1,342,858 fully paid ordinary shares
See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Number disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
No. of securities held after change
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
Nil
1,200,000 shares - nil
142,858 shares - $0.35 per share
Indirect
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia)
Ltd - beneficial holder
2,224,999 fully paid ordinary shares.
Gordon Thomas Galt & Maria Veronica
Galt
- trustee and beneficiary
1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares.
Veromas Pty Ltd -
director and shareholder of company.
142,858 fully paid ordinary shares.
Lefroy Exploration Share Plan Pty Ltd
- beneficial holder.
1,200,000 ordinary fully paid shares (subject to vesting conditions) - for vesting terms refer 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting.
Issue of 142,858 shares in a placement to raise $50,000.30 as approved by shareholders at the EGM held on 2 December 2021.
Issue of 1,200,000 ESP shares pursuant to the shareholder approval obtained at the 2 December 2021 Annual General Meeting.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should
be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
N/A to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A provided?
See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity Lefroy Exploration Limited
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for
the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Wade Steven Johnson
Date of last notice
12 March 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should
be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Lefroy Exploration Share Plan Pty Ltd
(including registered holder)
- beneficial holder.
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
Date of change
14 December 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct -
Wade Steven Johnson
1,711,712 ordinary shares.
Indirect -
Wade Johnson & Jennifer Johnson
- trustee and beneficiary.
2,491,667 ordinary shares.
Class
Fully paid ordinary shares
Number acquired
2,400,000 fully paid ordinary shares
Number disposed
Nil
See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
No. of securities held after change
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
Nil
Direct -
Wade Steven Johnson
1,711,712 ordinary shares.
Indirect -
Wade Johnson & Jennifer Johnson
trustee and beneficiary. 2,491,667 ordinary shares.
Lefroy Exploration Share Plan Pty Ltd
- beneficial holder.
2,400,000 ordinary fully paid shares (subject to vesting conditions) - for vesting terms refer 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting.
Issue of ESP shares pursuant to the shareholder approval obtained at the 2 December 2021 Annual General Meeting.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should
be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
01/01/2011
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Lefroy Exploration Ltd. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 06:58:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED
Sales 2021
-
-
-
Net income 2021
-1,13 M
-0,81 M
-0,81 M
Net cash 2021
3,35 M
2,38 M
2,38 M
P/E ratio 2021
-94,0x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
44,7 M
31,8 M
31,8 M
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
62,4%
Chart LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.