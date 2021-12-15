Log in
    LEX   VGG5520W1023

LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED

(LEX)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/14
0.31 AUD   -3.13%
12/14LEFROY EXPLORATION : Application for quotation of securities – LEX
PU
12/14LEFROY EXPLORATION : Section 708A(5)(e) Notice
PU
12/14LEFROY EXPLORATION : Application for quotation of securities - LEX
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lefroy Exploration : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 4

12/15/2021 | 01:59am EST
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Lefroy Exploration Limited

ARBN

052 123 930

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Gordon Thomas Galt

Date of last notice

12 March 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should

be disclosed in this part.

For personal

Direct or indirect interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

No. of securities held prior to change

Class

Number acquired

Indirect

Veromas Pty Ltd - director and

shareholder of company.

Lefroy Exploration Share Plan Pty Ltd

- beneficial holder.

14 December 2021

Indirect

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Ltd - beneficial holder

2,224,999 fully paid ordinary shares.

Gordon Thomas Galt & Maria Veronica

Galt -

trustee and beneficiary

1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares.

Fully paid ordinary shares

1,342,858 fully paid ordinary shares

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Nil

1,200,000 shares - nil

142,858 shares - $0.35 per share

Indirect

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia)

Ltd - beneficial holder

2,224,999 fully paid ordinary shares.

Gordon Thomas Galt & Maria Veronica

Galt - trustee and beneficiary

1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares.

Veromas Pty Ltd - director and shareholder of company.

142,858 fully paid ordinary shares.

Lefroy Exploration Share Plan Pty Ltd

- beneficial holder.

1,200,000 ordinary fully paid shares (subject to vesting conditions) - for vesting terms refer 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting.

Issue of 142,858 shares in a placement to raise $50,000.30 as approved by shareholders at the EGM held on 2 December 2021.

Issue of 1,200,000 ESP shares pursuant to the shareholder approval obtained at the 2 December 2021 Annual General Meeting.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should

be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided?

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Lefroy Exploration Limited

ARBN

052 123 930

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Wade Steven Johnson

Date of last notice

12 March 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should

be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Lefroy Exploration Share Plan Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

- beneficial holder.

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

14 December 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct -

Wade Steven Johnson

1,711,712 ordinary shares.

Indirect -

Wade Johnson & Jennifer Johnson

- trustee and beneficiary.

2,491,667 ordinary shares.

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

2,400,000 fully paid ordinary shares

Number disposed

Nil

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Nil

Direct -

Wade Steven Johnson

1,711,712 ordinary shares.

Indirect -

Wade Johnson & Jennifer Johnson

  • trustee and beneficiary. 2,491,667 ordinary shares.

Lefroy Exploration Share Plan Pty Ltd

- beneficial holder.

2,400,000 ordinary fully paid shares (subject to vesting conditions) - for vesting terms refer 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting.

Issue of ESP shares pursuant to the shareholder approval obtained at the 2 December 2021 Annual General Meeting.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should

be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Disclaimer

Lefroy Exploration Ltd. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 06:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
