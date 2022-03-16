Lefroy Exploration : Exploration Update - RC Drilling Underway at Burns

The Company has commenced a wide spaced RC drill program to assess the interpreted deeper part of the channel at Burns where the gold mineralised basal gravels are interpreted to occur. The program will involve drilling 20 vertical holes totalling 2000m on a nominal 320m by 80m pattern to evaluate approximately 1500m of the channel (Figure 1). Each hole has a planned downhole depth of 100m to both test the channel sediments and the underlying bedrock.

Selected one metre samples from the interval containing the basal gravels will be prioritised for analysis. Assay results are expected in May 2022. The results from this initial broad evaluation of the channel at Burns will provide the base for follow up more detailed pattern RC drilling.

Figure 1 Location of planned RC holes along the interpreted Lefroy Palaeodrainage at Burns, relative to the Burns Prospect and extent of drilling in Lake Randall