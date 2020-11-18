Lefroy Exploration : Notice of Annual General Meeting-Proxy Form 0 11/18/2020 | 04:07am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Lefroy Exploration Limited IBC No.29457 ARBN 052 123 930 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Statement Annual General Meeting to be held at Quest Kings Park Road, 54 Kings Park Road, West Perth, Western Australia on Wednesday, 9 December 2020 commencing at 11.00am (WST) This Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Statement should be read in its entirety. A proxy form is enclosed. If you are unable to attend the Annual General Meeting please complete and return the enclosed proxy form in accordance with the specified directions. If you are in doubt as to how you should vote, you should seek advice from your accountant, solicitor or other professional adviser without delay. If COVID-19 social distancing restrictions change prior to the Meeting, the Company will advise via an ASX announcement as to any changes in the manner in which the Meeting will be held and as to whether shareholders will still be able to attend in person and participate in the usual way. NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Lefroy Exploration Limited, incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, IBC No.29457, Australian Registered Business Number 052 123 930 ("Company") will be held at Quest Kings Park Road, 54 Kings Park Road, West Perth, Western Australia on Wednesday, 9 December 2020 commencing at 11.00am (WST). The purpose of the Meeting is to consider, and if thought fit, pass the following resolutions: FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REPORTS To receive the annual financial report of the Company and its controlled entities for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 together with the declaration of the directors, the directors' report and the auditors' report. RESOLUTION 1 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - MICHAEL DAVIES To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 14.4 and for all other purposes, Mr Michael Davies, a Director, retires by rotation, and being eligible, is re-elected as a Director." RESOLUTION 2 - APPROVAL OF 10% PLACEMENT CAPACITY To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a special resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1A and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to that number of Equity Securities equal to 10% of the issued capital of the Company at the time of issue, calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.2 and otherwise on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." RESOLUTION 3 - RATIFICATION OF 15,073,012 PLACEMENT SHARES To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 15,073,012 Shares at an issue price of $0.24 per Share issued on 30 October 2020, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum." Voting Exclusion Statement: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of: St Ives Gold Mining Company Pty Ltd and any person who participated in the issue or is a counterparty to the agreement being approved; or an associate of that person or those persons. However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of the Resolution by: a person as a proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with the directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the Resolution in that way; or the Chair as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with 2 - a direction given to the Chair to vote on the Resolution as the Chair decides; or a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met: the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the Resolution; and the holder votes on the Resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way. RESOLUTION 4 - RATIFICATION OF 2,968,659 PLACEMENT SHARES To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 2,968,659 Shares at an issue price of $0.24 per Share issued on 30 October 2020, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum." Voting Exclusion Statement: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of: St Ives Gold Mining Company Pty Ltd and any person who participated in the issue or is a counterparty to the agreement being approved; or an associate of that person or those persons. However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of the Resolution by: a person as a proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with the directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the Resolution in that way; or the Chair as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the Chair to vote on the Resolution as the Chair decides; or a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met: the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the Resolution; and the holder votes on the Resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way. RESOLUTION 5 - APPROVAL OF ISSUE OF SHARES VIA PLACEMENT TO MR MICHAEL DAVIES (OR HIS NOMINEE) To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval be given to issue 708,334 Shares at an issue price of $0.24 per Share to Mr Michael Davies (or his nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion Statement: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of: Mr Davies (or nominee) or any of his associates; and any person who will obtain a material benefit as a result of the issue of the Shares and attaching Options (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of Shares). However, a vote will not be disregarded if the vote is cast in favour of the Resolution by: a person as proxy or attorney for a person entitled to vote on the resolution in accordance with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the resolution in that way; the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the Chairman of the Meeting to vote on the resolution as the 3 - Chairman decides; or a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met: the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the resolution; and the holder votes on the resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way. RESOLUTION 6 - AMENDMENTS TO THE COMPANY'S ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION TO INSERT TAKEOVER PROVISIONS To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, having received a waiver of ASX Listing Rule 15.15, approval is given for the Company to amend its Articles of Association in the manner set out in Annexure A and referred to in section 6 of the Explanatory Statement to this Notice of Meeting." Members are referred to the Explanatory Statement accompanying this Notice of Meeting. Copies of the Annual Report are available at the Company's website at: https://lefroyex.com/reports/ For the purpose of the meeting, securities will be taken to be held by the persons who are registered holders at 5.00pm (WST) on Monday, 7 December 2020. Transactions registered after that time will be disregarded in determining entitlements to attend and to vote at the meeting. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Susan Hunter Company Secretary 17 November 2020

