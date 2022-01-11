Log in
    LEX   VGG5520W1023

LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED

(LEX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/10 11:34:20 pm
0.31 AUD   +3.33%
02:18aLEFROY EXPLORATION : Application for quotation of securities – LEX
PU
02:18aLEFROY EXPLORATION : Notification of cessation of securities – LEX
PU
02:18aLEFROY EXPLORATION : Section 708A(5)(e) Notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lefroy Exploration : Notification of cessation of securities – LEX

01/11/2022 | 02:18am EST
Notification of cessation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday January 06, 2022

Details of +securities that have ceased

Number of

ASX +security

+securities that

The +securities have

Date of

code

Security description

have ceased

ceased due to

cessation

LEXAD

OPTION EXPIRING

785,000 Expiry of option or other

14/10/2021

14-OCT-2021 RESTRICTED

convertible security without

exercise or conversion

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of cessation of +securities

1 / 4

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 1 - Announcement Details

1.1 Name of +Entity

LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

29125167133

1.3

ASX issuer code

LEX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

6/1/2022

Notification of cessation of +securities

2 / 4

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased

ASX +Security Code and Description

LEXAD : OPTION EXPIRING 14-OCT-2021 RESTRICTED

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

785,000

Reason for cessation

Expiry of option or other convertible security without exercise or conversion

Date of cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

14/10/2021

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

Expiry of unquoted options without exercise.

Notification of cessation of +securities

3 / 4

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 3 - Issued capital following changes

Following the cessation of the +securities the subject of this notification, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

3.1 Quoted +equity securities and +debt securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

LEX : 50C US ORDINARY FULLY PAID

144,524,668

3.2 Unquoted +equity securities (total number of each +class of +equity securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

LEXAD : OPTION EXPIRING 14-OCT-2021 RESTRICTED

0

Note: the figures stated in the tables above are used to calculate the total market capitalisation of the entity published by ASX from time to time. The table will not include those classes of +securities that have ceased or lapsed in their entirety in ASX records before the announcement date described in Q1.5, even if the entity has advised ASX of a change to that class of +security in Part 2 of this form.

Notification of cessation of +securities

4 / 4

Disclaimer

Lefroy Exploration Ltd. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 07:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,13 M -0,81 M -0,81 M
Net cash 2021 3,35 M 2,41 M 2,41 M
P/E ratio 2021 -94,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 43,7 M 31,3 M 31,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lefroy Exploration Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wade Johnson Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Gordon Thomas Galt Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Neil Macgregor Davies Non-Executive Director
Geoffrey Francis Pigott Non-Executive Director
Susan Patricia Hunter Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED-1.64%31
NEWMONT CORPORATION-4.18%47 486
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-4.82%32 163
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-6.57%21 864
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-10.26%17 343
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-1.92%14 061