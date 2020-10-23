Lefroy Exploration : Proposed issue of Securities – LEX

Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday October 22, 2020
The Proposed issue is:
An offer of securities under a securities purchase plan
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for an offer of securities under a securities purchase plan
|
|
|
Maximum Number of
|
ASX +security code
|
+Security description
|
+securities to be issued
|
LEX
|
50C US ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
4,166,667
|
+Record date
|
|
|
Wednesday October 21, 2020
|
|
|
Offer closing date
|
|
|
Thursday November 19, 2020
|
|
+Issue date
Wednesday November 25, 2020
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
|
|
|
Maximum Number of
|
ASX +security code
|
+Security description
|
+securities to be issued
|
LEX
|
50C US ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
18,750,005
Proposed +issue date
Friday October 30, 2020
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
1 / 9
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
|
1.2
|
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
ARBN
|
052123930
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
LEX
|
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
Thursday October 22, 2020
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
An offer of +securities under a +securities purchase plan
A placement or other type of issue
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
2 / 9
Proposed issue of securities
Part 4 - Details of proposed offer under securities purchase plan
Part 4A - Conditions
4A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the offer of +securities under the +securities purchase plan issue to be unconditional?
+Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity
No
Part 4B - Offer details
Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
LEX : 50C US ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
No
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
LEX : 50C US ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Maximum total number of those +securities that could be issued if all offers under the +securities purchase plan are accepted
4,166,667
Will the offer be conditional on applications for a minimum number of +securities being received or a minimum amount being raised (i.e. a minimum subscription condition)?
No
Will the offer be conditional on applications for a maximum number of +securities being received or a maximum amount being raised (i.e. a maximum subscription condition)?
No
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
3 / 9
Proposed issue of securities
Will individual security holders be required to accept the offer for a minimum number or value of +securities (i.e. a minimum acceptance condition)?
Yes
Is the minimum acceptance unit based or dollar based?
Dollar based ($)
Please enter the minimum acceptance value
$ 1,500
Will individual security holders be limited to accepting the offer for a maximum number or value of +securities (i.e. a maximum acceptance condition)?
Yes
Is the maximum acceptance unit based or dollar based?
Dollar based ($)
Please enter the maximum acceptance value
$ 30,000
Describe all the applicable parcels available for this offer in number of securities or dollar value
$1,500; $3,000; $6,000; $9,000; $12,000; $15,000; $20,000; $25,000; or $30,000.
Offer price details
Has the offer price been determined?
Yes
In what currency will the offer be made?
What is the offer price per +security?
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
AUD 0.24000
Oversubscription & Scale back details
Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?
Yes
Describe the scale back arrangements
The Company reserves the right to scale back Applications where the total value of New Shares applied for by all Eligible Shareholders exceeds $1 million (or any amount higher at the Company's absolute discretion).
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Part 4C - Timetable
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
4 / 9
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Lefroy Exploration Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 08:39:06 UTC