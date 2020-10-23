Log in
Lefroy Exploration : Proposed issue of Securities – LEX

10/23/2020 | 04:40am EDT

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday October 22, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

An offer of securities under a securities purchase plan

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for an offer of securities under a securities purchase plan

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

LEX

50C US ORDINARY FULLY PAID

4,166,667

+Record date

Wednesday October 21, 2020

Offer closing date

Thursday November 19, 2020

+Issue date

Wednesday November 25, 2020

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

LEX

50C US ORDINARY FULLY PAID

18,750,005

Proposed +issue date

Friday October 30, 2020

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 9

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ARBN

052123930

1.3

ASX issuer code

LEX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Thursday October 22, 2020

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

An offer of +securities under a +securities purchase plan

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 9

Proposed issue of securities

Part 4 - Details of proposed offer under securities purchase plan

Part 4A - Conditions

4A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the offer of +securities under the +securities purchase plan issue to be unconditional?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

No

Part 4B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

LEX : 50C US ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

LEX : 50C US ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Maximum total number of those +securities that could be issued if all offers under the +securities purchase plan are accepted

4,166,667

Will the offer be conditional on applications for a minimum number of +securities being received or a minimum amount being raised (i.e. a minimum subscription condition)?

No

Will the offer be conditional on applications for a maximum number of +securities being received or a maximum amount being raised (i.e. a maximum subscription condition)?

No

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 9

Proposed issue of securities

Will individual security holders be required to accept the offer for a minimum number or value of +securities (i.e. a minimum acceptance condition)?

Yes

Is the minimum acceptance unit based or dollar based?

Dollar based ($)

Please enter the minimum acceptance value

$ 1,500

Will individual security holders be limited to accepting the offer for a maximum number or value of +securities (i.e. a maximum acceptance condition)?

Yes

Is the maximum acceptance unit based or dollar based?

Dollar based ($)

Please enter the maximum acceptance value

$ 30,000

Describe all the applicable parcels available for this offer in number of securities or dollar value

$1,500; $3,000; $6,000; $9,000; $12,000; $15,000; $20,000; $25,000; or $30,000.

Offer price details

Has the offer price been determined?

Yes

In what currency will the offer be made?

What is the offer price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.24000

Oversubscription & Scale back details

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

Yes

Describe the scale back arrangements

The Company reserves the right to scale back Applications where the total value of New Shares applied for by all Eligible Shareholders exceeds $1 million (or any amount higher at the Company's absolute discretion).

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Part 4C - Timetable

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lefroy Exploration Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 08:39:06 UTC

