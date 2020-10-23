Lefroy Exploration : Proposed issue of Securities – LEX

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday October 22, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

An offer of securities under a securities purchase plan

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for an offer of securities under a securities purchase plan

Maximum Number of ASX +security code +Security description +securities to be issued LEX 50C US ORDINARY FULLY PAID 4,166,667 +Record date Wednesday October 21, 2020 Offer closing date Thursday November 19, 2020

+Issue date

Wednesday November 25, 2020

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of ASX +security code +Security description +securities to be issued LEX 50C US ORDINARY FULLY PAID 18,750,005

Proposed +issue date

Friday October 30, 2020

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement