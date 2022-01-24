Lefroy Exploration : RC Drill Results Outline New Gold Zone at Burns

RC Drill program-background

A detailed aeromagnetic survey completed over the broader Burns area in August 2021 defined multiple Burns look alike magnetic anomalies over a 3000m trend (Figure 2), known as the Burns Corridor. The Company interpreted the anomalies to represent magnetite alteration zones within and surrounding porphyry dioritic intrusions that are additional to and similar in style to Burns.

This triggered the Company to commence a staged drilling program to assess the broader limits of the Burns mineral system and surrounding geology. Stage 1 of the program involved drilling land-based targets using an RC rig, with stage 2 requiring a specialised lake aircore rig to evaluate targets (e.g., Lovejoy) in Lake Randall with an initial phase completed in December 2021. The stage 2 AC program is currently underway.

In October 2021 the stage 1 "onshore" RC drilling program was completed. A total of 16 angled holes (Table 1) for 3336m evaluated 6 magnetic anomalies, including six holes at Burns (Figure 2 &3). Hole depths ranged from 120m to 258m, with an average depth of 200m. This program included one vertical hole (LEFR307) located 1600m west of Burns (Figure 2) drilled to target the main Burns Intrusion.

The nine RC holes evaluating the Smithers, Flanders, Skinner and Lovejoy magnetic anomalies up to 2000m north of Burns (Figure 2) all intersected altered diorite and basalt similar to that observed at Burns. The strongest alteration in dioritic porphyry was intersected in holes at Lovejoy and Skinnner. Holes LEFR296 and 297 are on the western margin of Lovejoy magnetic anomaly (Figure 2) that was evaluated In December with aircore drilling on Lake Randall.

The RC samples were dispatched in 17 laboratory consignments (one for each drill hole) to Perth for analysis in October 2021. Two drill holes were prioritised for analysis and results for hole LEFR297 at Lovejoy were reported in early November 2021 (refer LEX ASX release 3 November 2021). The extended delay for the remaining 15 submissions was due to the significant sample backlog at the laboratory and inability to process the volume of samples.

Results

The results from the 17-hole RC program have defined new positions of gold and or gold copper mineralisation and expanded the footprint of the Burns Cu-Au style of mineralisation (Figure 2).

Importantly, and as previously reported hole LEFR297 (Figure 2) intersected significant intervals of hematite silica altered porphyry and associated Cu-Au-Ag-Mo mineralisation (Table 2). A fault zone with angular diorite clasts in an intense hematite altered silica matrix including strong fine disseminated magnetite and sulphides was intersected from 228m to 250m.

The hole, located on the edge of lake Randall (Figure 2) was abandoned at 258m due to high flows of ground water. The last 2m of the hole ended in strong copper mineralisation hosted by altered diorite porphyry and basalt with associated gold and silver credits.

3 | P a g e