Lefroy Exploration : Section 708A(5)(e) Notice

6 January 2022

Notice Pursuant to Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act

Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX:LEX) ("the Company") has today issued 1,350,000 fully paid ordinary shares. These shares were included in an Appendix 2A announcement to the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") released today.

The Act restricts the on-sale of securities issued without disclosure, unless the sale is exempt under section 708 or 708A. By the Company giving this notice, sale of the securities noted above will fall within the exemption in section 708A(5) of the Act.

The Company gives this notice pursuant to Section 708A(5)(e) of the Act. The shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2, in reliance on Section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act.

The Company, as at the date of this notice, has complied with:

the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and Section 674 of the Act.

As at the date of this notice, there is no further information:

that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the ASX listing rules; and that investors and their professional advisors would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of: the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or the rights and liabilities attaching to the shares.

