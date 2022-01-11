Log in
    LEX   VGG5520W1023

LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED

(LEX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/10 11:34:20 pm
0.31 AUD   +3.33%
02:18aLEFROY EXPLORATION : Application for quotation of securities – LEX
PU
02:18aLEFROY EXPLORATION : Notification of cessation of securities – LEX
PU
02:18aLEFROY EXPLORATION : Section 708A(5)(e) Notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lefroy Exploration : Section 708A(5)(e) Notice

01/11/2022 | 02:18am EST
6 January 2022

Company Announcements Platform

Australian Securities Exchange

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

By Electronic Lodgement (ASX: LEX)

Dear sirs

Notice Pursuant to Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act

Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX:LEX) ("the Company") has today issued 1,350,000 fully paid ordinary shares. These shares were included in an Appendix 2A announcement to the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") released today.

The Act restricts the on-sale of securities issued without disclosure, unless the sale is exempt under section 708 or 708A. By the Company giving this notice, sale of the securities noted above will fall within the exemption in section 708A(5) of the Act.

The Company gives this notice pursuant to Section 708A(5)(e) of the Act. The shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2, in reliance on Section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act.

The Company, as at the date of this notice, has complied with:

  1. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and
  2. Section 674 of the Act.

As at the date of this notice, there is no further information:

  1. that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the ASX listing rules; and
  2. that investors and their professional advisors would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of:
    1. the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or
    2. the rights and liabilities attaching to the shares.

Lefroy Exploration Limited

Australian Registered Office:

Level 3 7 Rheola Street

ARBN 71 052 123 930

West Perth WA 6005

Phone

+61 08 9321 0984

Australia

Email

info@lefroyex.com

www.lefroyex.com

By order of the Board

Susan Park

Company Secretary

For Further Information please contact:

Wade Johnson

Managing Director

Telephone: +61 8 9321 0984

Email: wjohnson@lefroyex.com

Disclaimer

Lefroy Exploration Ltd. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 07:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,13 M -0,81 M -0,81 M
Net cash 2021 3,35 M 2,41 M 2,41 M
P/E ratio 2021 -94,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 43,7 M 31,3 M 31,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,0%
