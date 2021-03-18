Log in
LEG Immobilien AG    LEG   DE000LEG1110

Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/18 04:57:04 am
112.25 EUR   +0.24%
04:39aDGAP-PVR  : LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
04:39aDGAP-PVR  : LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
04:39aDGAP-PVR  : LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
DGAP-PVR : LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to -4-

03/18/2021 | 04:39am EDT
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                              %                                 %                    % 
 Ireland Holdings Limited 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Ireland                           %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Solutions Funds ICAV                               %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 16 March 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-18 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      LEG Immobilien SE 
              Hans-Böckler-Straße 38 
              40476 Düsseldorf 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.leg.ag 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1176564 2021-03-18

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2021 04:38 ET (08:38 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 682 M 814 M 814 M
Net income 2021 1 017 M 1 215 M 1 215 M
Net Debt 2021 6 047 M 7 223 M 7 223 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,27x
Yield 2021 3,66%
Capitalization 8 073 M 9 608 M 9 644 M
EV / Sales 2021 20,7x
EV / Sales 2022 20,4x
Nbr of Employees 1 444
Free-Float 90,0%
