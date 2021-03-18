Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  LEG Immobilien AG    LEG   DE000LEG1110

LEG IMMOBILIEN AG

(LEG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/18 04:57:12 am
112.2 EUR   +0.20%
04:39aDGAP-PVR  : LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
04:39aDGAP-PVR  : LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
04:39aDGAP-PVR  : LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/18/2021 | 04:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: LEG Immobilien SE 
LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-03-18 / 09:37 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           LEG Immobilien SE 
 
 Street:                         Hans-Böckler-Straße 38 
 
 Postal code:                    40476 
 
 City:                           Düsseldorf 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  391200SO40AKONBO0Z96 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 11 March 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               9.45 %                     0.07 %       9.52 %                             72095943 
 
 Previous                          9.45 %                     0.06 %       9.52 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000LEG1110               0        6813654            0 %         9.45 % 
 
 Total                    6813654                       9.45 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument            Expiration or maturity   Exercise or conversion          Voting rights Voting rights in 
                               date                     period                               absolute                % 
 
 Lent Securities (right to     N/A                      N/A                                      6021           0.01 % 
 recall) 
 
                                                        Total                                    6021           0.01 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of           Expiration or         Exercise or conversion Cash or physical          Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument        maturity date         period                 settlement                     absolute           in % 
 
 Contract for      N/A                   N/A                    Cash                              47138         0.07 % 
 Difference 
 
                                                                Total                             47138         0.07 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
                                         % of voting rights (if        % of voting rights through Total of both (if at 
 Name                                      at least 3% or more)    instruments (if at least 5% or    least 5% or more) 
                                                                                            more) 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 Trident Merger LLC                                           %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Advisors, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Singapore) Limited                                %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Fund Advisors                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,                       %                                 %                    % 
 National Association 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                              %                                 %                    % 
 (Australia) Limited

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2021 04:38 ET (08:38 GMT)

All news about LEG IMMOBILIEN AG
04:39aDGAP-PVR  : LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
04:39aDGAP-PVR  : LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
04:39aDGAP-PVR  : LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
04:39aDGAP-PVR  : LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
DJ
04:39aLEG IMMOBILIEN SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
03/16LEG IMMOBILIEN  : successfully places corporate bond with nominal value of EUR 5..
PU
03/15DGAP-DD  : LEG Immobilien SE english
DJ
03/15DGAP-PVR  : LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
03/15DGAP-PVR  : LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
03/15DGAP-PVR  : LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 682 M 814 M 814 M
Net income 2021 1 017 M 1 215 M 1 215 M
Net Debt 2021 6 047 M 7 223 M 7 223 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,27x
Yield 2021 3,66%
Capitalization 8 073 M 9 608 M 9 644 M
EV / Sales 2021 20,7x
EV / Sales 2022 20,4x
Nbr of Employees 1 444
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart LEG IMMOBILIEN AG
Duration : Period :
LEG Immobilien AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEG IMMOBILIEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 138,58 €
Last Close Price 111,98 €
Spread / Highest target 51,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lars von Lackum Chief Executive Officer
Susanne Schröter-Crossan Chief Financial Officer
Michael Zimmer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Volker Wiegel Chief Operating Officer
Stefan Jütte Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEG IMMOBILIEN AG-11.87%9 646
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.13.97%54 722
VONOVIA SE-8.10%36 695
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP1.07%25 409
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-10.05%15 978
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.36%14 905
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ