LEG Immobilien AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.08.2020 / 13:43

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Michael Last name(s): Zimmer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

LEG Immobilien AG

b) LEI

391200SO40AKONBO0Z96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: DE000LEG1110

b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 40,556 subscription rights in connection with the execution of the optional stock dividend for fiscal year 2019

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 00.00 EUR 00.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 00.00 EUR 00.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-08-24; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

