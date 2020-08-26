Log in
LEG Immobilien AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/26/2020 | 07:45am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.08.2020 / 13:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Zimmer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LEG Immobilien AG

b) LEI
391200SO40AKONBO0Z96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000LEG1110

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 40,556 subscription rights in connection with the execution of the optional stock dividend for fiscal year 2019

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
00.00 EUR 00.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
00.00 EUR 00.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-08-24; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


26.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien AG
Hans-Böckler-Straße 38
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

62241  26.08.2020 


© EQS 2020
