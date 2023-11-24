BADEN-BADEN (dpa-AFX) - The situation in the construction industry is bleak and was so even before the Federal Constitutional Court's ruling on the federal government's climate and transformation fund. The construction ministers of the federal states are currently meeting in Baden-Baden to discuss ways out. "It's doubly bitter: as the residential construction market is already at rock bottom, there are no more effects. However, the chance of reoccupancy is getting smaller and smaller," Tim Oliver Müller, Managing Director of the Federation of the German Construction Industry, told dpa. The federal government had done too little to react to the crisis.

The ruling by the court in Karlsruhe had declared a reallocation of credit authorizations amounting to 60 billion euros to the Climate and Transformation Fund (KTF) to be illegal. In response, Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) called for a stronger focus on effective spending. However, it is not yet clear what this could be, particularly with regard to housing construction.

Even independently of the Karlsruhe decision and the consequences of the resulting quake, the situation is difficult according to the industry association. Building permits are falling, incoming orders are declining, and the number of cancellations of orders already placed is increasing. The German government's target of building 400,000 new homes per year is receding into the distance and could even fall below the 100,000 mark by 2025.

The chairwoman of the conference of construction ministers, Nicole Razavi (CDU), head of department in Baden-Württemberg, expects devastating consequences if further cuts are necessary. She and Müller fear that the few planned measures, such as the required purchase and renovation of old houses by young families, will now be put up for discussion.

The Federal Building Ministry has not yet been able to spell out the consequences in detail, but believes that home ownership financing for families (WEF) and climate-friendly new construction (KFN) will be secured at least this year, with almost two billion euros planned for this in the current year. According to a spokesperson, social housing construction is also generally excluded and will be financed via the normal budget. It was also stated: "Commitments already made will be kept."

A sword of Damocles hangs over the remaining expenditure: 1.1 billion euros in costs have been budgeted for the WEF and KFN next year. The renovation of sports facilities, the adaptation of urban spaces to climate change and financial aid for municipal heat planning could also be affected.

The Federal Chamber of Architects appeals to politicians to focus on the "most important and effective measures in terms of climate policy". These include the refurbishment of inefficient buildings, where more CO2 can be saved than by demanding the construction of new buildings. Climate adaptation in municipalities and the heating transition in boiler rooms should also not be neglected./ssc/DP/zb