02.06.2022 / 20:27

Düsseldorf, June 02, 2022

Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond of LEG Immobilien SE in the amount of EUR 400 million due on September 1, 2025 (ISIN DE000A2GSDH2)



The Conversion Price for the Bond has been adjusted as a result of dividend payments for financial year 2021 in accordance with § 10 of the Terms and Conditions of the Bond, effective 02 June 2022. The Conversion Price is now EUR 113.2516 (previously: EUR 115.2511). The Reference Dividend has been adjusted to EUR 2.63 (previously: EUR 2.68). The Management Board

LEG Immobilien SE

