    LEG   DE000LEG1110

LEG IMMOBILIEN SE

(LEG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06/02 03:26:10 pm EDT
92.80 EUR   +0.94%
Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond of LEG Immobilien SE in the amount of EUR 400 million due on September 1, 2025 (ISIN DE000A2GSDH2)
EQ
06/01LEG IMMOBILIEN SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/31LEG IMMOBILIEN SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond of LEG Immobilien SE in the amount of EUR 400 million due on September 1, 2025 (ISIN DE000A2GSDH2)

06/02/2022 | 02:29pm EDT
DGAP-News: LEG Immobilien SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond of LEG Immobilien SE in the amount of EUR 400 million due on September 1, 2025 (ISIN DE000A2GSDH2)

02.06.2022 / 20:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Düsseldorf, June 02, 2022
Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond of LEG Immobilien SE in the amount of EUR 400 million due on September 1, 2025 (ISIN DE000A2GSDH2)

The Conversion Price for the Bond has been adjusted as a result of dividend payments for financial year 2021 in accordance with § 10 of the Terms and Conditions of the Bond, effective 02 June 2022. The Conversion Price is now EUR 113.2516 (previously: EUR 115.2511). The Reference Dividend has been adjusted to EUR 2.63 (previously: EUR 2.68).

The Management Board
LEG Immobilien SE


02.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Flughafenstraße 99
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 22 204
E-mail: ir@leg-se.com
Internet: www.leg-se.com
ISIN: DE000LEG1110
WKN: LEG111
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1367763

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1367763  02.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1367763&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
