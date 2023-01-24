Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. LEG Immobilien SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEG   DE000LEG1110

LEG IMMOBILIEN SE

(LEG)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:06 2023-01-24 am EST
73.10 EUR   -0.92%
01/24Associations expect more mold infestation in apartments
DP
01/20LEG IMMOBILIEN : Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
01/18Building permits fall rapidly - Ifo sees residential construction under pressure
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Associations expect more mold infestation in apartments

01/24/2023 | 11:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DÜSSELDORF/ERKNER (dpa-AFX) - According to experts, the more economical heating this winter will cause more mold damage in apartments and houses. "The risk of mold formation as a result of inappropriate heating and ventilation behavior can definitely be classified as high," Stefan Betz, chairman of the German Mold Remediation Association, told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. From the point of view of the energy consultant association GIH, there is a lack of education about proper heating and ventilation.

"Mold damage will occur increasingly in older existing buildings and here especially in the poorly thermally insulated apartment buildings of the 1960s and 70s," estimates Betz. Basically, he says, kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms are more at risk in all buildings, as this is where a lot of moisture occurs. "If heating here is less than in previous years to save energy costs, but the ventilation behavior is not adjusted, it can lead to an entry of increased moisture on walls, room corners but also furniture and fabrics and subsequently to mold," said the expert.

It is recruited indeed much for the energy-saving, but not sufficiently over the correct user behavior cleared up, says Lutz Badelt, chairman of the GIH regional organization Berlin Brandenburg. He is aware of a case in which the occupants of a house no longer heat at all, but use the heat from cooking. Thus the damp air gets into the other areas - a danger for mold.

Mold is also sometimes a taboo subject, he said. "Especially in the older generation, mold is associated with uncleanliness," Badelt said. That's why people don't like to talk about it and don't solve the problem. Affected people are also stigmatized, he said. "Sometimes people are accused of not ventilating properly. But that can't be said across the board. Residents of poorly insulated buildings often have no chance at all to avoid mold."

"If a tenant discovers mold damage, they will most likely contact their landlord first," Betz said. Often, disputes over the cause arise at this stage, he said. "Weeks and months often pass before damage reaches a remediation company or a lawyer," says the expert. Usable figures will therefore not be available for at least six months to a year./anj/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE -0.92% 73.1 Delayed Quote.20.11%
VONOVIA SE -0.30% 26.67 Delayed Quote.21.12%
All news about LEG IMMOBILIEN SE
01/24Associations expect more mold infestation in apartments
DP
01/20LEG IMMOBILIEN : Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
01/18Building permits fall rapidly - Ifo sees residential construction under pressure
DP
01/17LEG IMMOBILIEN : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
01/16Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mostly Lower; China's Eco..
DJ
01/16FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% on Quieter News Day -2-
DJ
01/16UK Consumer Backdrop Expected to Improve in 2023 -2-
DJ
01/16STOCKS IN FOCUS: Real estate sector strong - Metzler sees air at Patrizi..
DP
01/12Tenants' association and building trade union warn of disaster on the housing market
DP
01/10Construction prices continue to rise
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEG IMMOBILIEN SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 802 M 872 M 872 M
Net income 2022 464 M 505 M 505 M
Net Debt 2022 8 766 M 9 534 M 9 534 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 4,96%
Capitalization 5 417 M 5 892 M 5 892 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,7x
EV / Sales 2023 17,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 770
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart LEG IMMOBILIEN SE
Duration : Period :
LEG Immobilien SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEG IMMOBILIEN SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 73,10 €
Average target price 86,17 €
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars von Lackum Chief Executive Officer
Susanne Dorothee Schröter-Crossan Chief Financial Officer
Michael Zimmer Independent Chairman-Supervisory Board
Volker Wiegel Chief Operating Officer
Stefan Jütte Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE20.11%5 943
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.2.09%30 452
VONOVIA SE21.48%23 140
VINHOMES8.75%9 695
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE12.95%9 690
VINGROUP6.69%9 084