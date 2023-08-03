MUNICH (dpa-AFX Broker) - Baader Bank downgraded LEG from "buy" to "add" and left the price target at 70 euros. After the recent share price development, a buy recommendation for the shares of the real estate company is no longer justified with an unchanged price target of 70 euros, analyst Andre Remke wrote in a study available on Wednesday./bek/he

Publication of the original study: 02.08.2023

