    LEG   DE000LEG1110

LEG IMMOBILIEN SE

(LEG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:42:43 2023-05-31 am EDT
48.57 EUR   +1.34%
10:29a LEG Immobilien SE: Dr. Kathrin Köhling, buy
EQ
08:59a Scholz: Do not deviate from target of 400,000 new homes
DP
05/30 LEG Immobilien SE: Michael Zimmer, buy
EQ
DD: LEG Immobilien SE: Dr. Kathrin Köhling, buy

05/31/2023 | 10:29am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.05.2023 / 16:26 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Kathrin
Last name(s): Köhling

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LEG Immobilien SE

b) LEI
391200SO40AKONBO0Z96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000LEG1110

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
47.74 EUR 7065.52 EUR
47.75 EUR 1766.75 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
47.742 EUR 8832.27 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


31.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Flughafenstraße 99
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg-se.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

83519  31.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1646281&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
