Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.06.2024 / 10:26 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Volker
Last name(s): Wiegel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LEG Immobilien SE

b) LEI
391200SO40AKONBO0Z96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000LEG1110

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
76.26 EUR 15252.00 EUR
76.26 EUR 15252.00 EUR
76.30 EUR 15260.00 EUR
76.30 EUR 4196.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
76.2756 EUR 49960.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Flughafenstraße 99
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg-se.com

 
92407  14.06.2024 CET/CEST

