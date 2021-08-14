Log in
    LEG   DE000LEG1110

LEG IMMOBILIEN SE

(LEG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 08/13 11:35:18 am
138.5 EUR   +1.43%
10:18aDGAP-PVR : LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
10:18aDGAP-PVR : LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
10:18aDGAP-PVR : LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
DGAP-PVR : LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to -4-

08/14/2021 | 10:18am EDT
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                              %                                 %                    % 
 Ireland Holdings Limited 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Ireland                           %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Solutions Funds ICAV                               %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 10 Aug 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-12 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      LEG Immobilien SE 
              Hans-Böckler-Straße 38 
              40476 Düsseldorf 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.leg-se.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1226113 2021-08-12

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226113&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2021 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 679 M 801 M 801 M
Net income 2021 1 696 M 2 000 M 2 000 M
Net Debt 2021 6 033 M 7 115 M 7 115 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,24x
Yield 2021 2,94%
Capitalization 9 985 M 11 783 M 11 776 M
EV / Sales 2021 23,6x
EV / Sales 2022 23,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 444
Free-Float 85,4%
