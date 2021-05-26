Log in
    LEG   DE000LEG1110

LEG IMMOBILIEN SE

(LEG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/26 07:32:03 am
121.225 EUR   +0.52%
DGAP-PVR : LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to -4-

05/26/2021 | 07:17am EDT
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 24 May 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-05-26 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      LEG Immobilien SE 
              Hans-Böckler-Straße 38 
              40476 Düsseldorf 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.leg-se.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1200901 2021-05-26

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1200901&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2021 07:16 ET (11:16 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 677 M 829 M 829 M
Net income 2021 1 425 M 1 745 M 1 745 M
Net Debt 2021 6 148 M 7 526 M 7 526 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,12x
Yield 2021 3,40%
Capitalization 8 695 M 10 640 M 10 644 M
EV / Sales 2021 21,9x
EV / Sales 2022 21,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 444
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart LEG IMMOBILIEN SE
Duration : Period :
LEG Immobilien SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEG IMMOBILIEN SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 138,27 €
Last Close Price 120,60 €
Spread / Highest target 41,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lars von Lackum Chief Executive Officer
Susanne Schröter-Crossan Chief Financial Officer
Michael Zimmer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Volker Wiegel Chief Operating Officer
Stefan Jütte Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE-5.08%10 640
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-6.76%47 019
VONOVIA SE-18.16%33 869
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE19.16%21 900
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-16.11%21 326
VINGROUP13.03%17 106