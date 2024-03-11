NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - The US investment bank Goldman Sachs has left its rating for LEG Immobilien at "Sell" with a price target of 61.10 euros after the figures. The real estate group's figures were largely in line with market estimates, wrote analyst Jonathan Kownator in an initial reaction published on Monday. At the same time, real estate stocks are increasingly expected to bottom out. However, investors are likely to continue to focus on the management's plans to bring the leverage ratio back into the right range. The expert expects a limited share price reaction./ck/mis

Publication of the original study: 11.03.2024 / 07:06 / GMT

First dissemination of the original study: Date not specified in study / Time not specified in study / Time zone not specified in study

