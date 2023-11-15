NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - The US investment bank Goldman Sachs has lowered its price target for LEG from 51.40 to 50.50 euros and left its rating at "Sell". Analyst Jonathan Kownator adjusted his estimates to the nine-month figures on Tuesday evening. His earnings estimates are rising, but so are the assumptions for the total cost of capital./ag/edh

Publication of the original study: 15.11.2023 / 06:14 / CET

First-time dissemination of the original study: Date not specified in study / Time not specified in study / Time zone not specified in study

