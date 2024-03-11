NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - The US bank JPMorgan has upgraded its rating for LEG to "Overweight" with a target price of 88 euros. In an initial reaction on Monday, analyst Neil Green praised the real estate group's key figures as "robust". The key earnings figure AFFO (cash flow from operating activities, adjusted for capitalized investments) exceeded both his and the average analysts' expectations, while the growth in rental income was at the upper end of his forecast./ck/mis

