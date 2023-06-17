Advanced search
    LEG   DE000LEG1110

LEG IMMOBILIEN SE

(LEG)
2023-06-16
Kühnert: Implement plans for affordable housing this year

06/17/2023 | 02:28am EDT
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - SPD Secretary-General Kevin Kühnert is pressing for the rapid implementation of plans by the Federal Ministry of Construction for more affordable housing. "The goal must be to reactivate the residential community benefit scheme before the end of this year," Kühnert told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper (Saturday). "That would also be a helpful contribution to our goal of approaching the necessary 400,000 new homes per year."

In the case of the Wohngemeinnützigkeit, landlords who provide permanently affordable housing are to be given tax benefits and required. According to a key point paper, Federal Minister of Building Klara Geywitz (SPD) wants to enable non-profit companies to act as landlords. Most recently, Diakonie and Caritas, among others, had pressed for such a regulation. Criticism of the plan has come from the opposition. While the CDU/CSU have recently expressed general doubts about the benefits of a new non-profit housing scheme, the left-wing parliamentary group has complained that not enough money has been earmarked for it.

"With the residential community benefit as a joint traffic light project, we want to reactivate a legal form that the then black-yellow federal government abolished in 1990," Kühnert said. "Our goal is that both existing housing can be transferred to the residential community benefit, but also that new housing can be built according to this model." At the same time, he called on the federal government to ensure funding./tos/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
