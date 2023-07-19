LEG Immobilien SE, formerly known as LEG Immobilien AG, is a Germany-based Company, which is a notable listed housing Company, with around 166,300 rental properties and around 500,000 residents. The Company generates revenue from its core rental and leasing business. It focuses all efforts on providing asset category affordable housing at a fair price for broad sections of the society. As part of its new-build offensive, it also aims to make a social contribution to the creation of both privately financed and publicly subsidized housing. It pursues a sustainable value-oriented business model that places ESG goals on an equal footing with financial goals.