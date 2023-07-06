LEG IMMOBILIEN : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
Today at 02:54 am
Share
JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 75.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03:06:26 2023-07-06 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|56.37 EUR
|-0.93%
|+9.00%
|-6.51%
|08:54am
|LEG IMMOBILIEN : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
|ZD
|Jul. 05
|Real estate stocks weaken again - Stifel: aLong Hangovera
|DP
|LEG IMMOBILIEN : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
|ZD
|Real estate stocks weaken again - Stifel: aLong Hangovera
|DP
|LEG IMMOBILIEN : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
|MD
|Analyst studies drive LEG Immobilien - sector also in trend
|DP
|LEG IMMOBILIEN : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
|MD
|LEG IMMOBILIEN : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
|MD
|LEG IMMOBILIEN : Buy rating from Warburg Research
|MD
|LEG IMMOBILIEN : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
|MD
|ROUNDP/More rental income and fewer new buildings: LEG Immobilien raises targets
|DP
|LEG Immobilien raises profit forecast due to one-off effects
|DP
|LEG IMMOBILIEN : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
|MD
|US Futures Mixed, European Stocks Rise as U.S., Eurozone Inflation Data in Focus
|DJ
|What could break as interest rates rise?
|RE
|Tenants' Association: Every third tenant household overburdened with housing costs
|DP
|Wegner: I remain skeptical on the subject of socialization
|DP
|Expert commission hands over report on socialization
|DP
|KfW CEO Wintels: Do not expect a collapse in real estate prices
|DP
|Real estate stocks remain under pressure - Interest rate worries ahead of Powell speech
|DP
|Kühnert: Implement plans for affordable housing this year
|DP
|Geywitz sees 'great need for change' in index rent
|DP
|Ifo: Residential construction to shrink sharply in coming years
|DP
|Is the Fed's message bizarre?
|SPD leader Esken: tenant protection in the foreground
|DP
|New rent index for Berlin - tenant increases threatened
|DP
|LEG IMMOBILIEN SE : Morgan Stanley European Real Estate Capital Markets Conference
|FA
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-6.51%
|4 586 M $
|+23.04%
|4 806 M $
|+4.02%
|4 234 M $
|0.00%
|2 915 M $
|-15.15%
|2 873 M $
|-.--%
|2 785 M $
|-33.26%
|2 476 M $
|+15.42%
|2 472 M $
|+8.40%
|2 468 M $
|-9.75%
|2 397 M $