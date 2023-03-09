LEG Immobilien : Audit Remuneration Report 2022

Deloitte GmbH

Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft

REPORT OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR ON THE AUDIT OF THE REMUNERATION REPORT IN ACCORDANCE

WITH SECTION 162 (3) AKTG

To LEG Immobilien SE, Düsseldorf/Germany

Audit Opinion

We conducted a formal audit of the remuneration report of LEG Immobilien SE, Düsseldorf/Germany, for the financial year from 1 January to 31 December 2022 to assess whether the disclosures required under Section 162

and (2) German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) have been made in the remuneration report. In accordance with Section 162 (3) AktG, we have not audited the content of the remuneration report.

In our opinion, the disclosures required under Section 162 (1) and (2) AktG have been made, in all material re- spects, in the accompanying remuneration report. Our audit opinion does not cover the content of the remuneration report.

Basis for the Audit Opinion

We conducted our audit of the remuneration report in accordance with Section 162 (3) AktG and in compliance with the IDW Auditing Standard: Audit of the Remuneration Report pursuant to Section 162 (3) AktG (IDW AuS 870 (08.2021)). Our responsibilities under those requirements and this standard are further described in the "Auditor's Responsibilities" section of our report. Our audit firm has applied the IDW Quality Assurance Standard: Requirements for Quality Management in the Audit Firm (IDW QS 1). We have fulfilled our professional responsibilities in accordance with the German Public Auditor Act (WPO) and the Professional Charter for German Public Auditors and German Sworn Auditors (BS WP/vBP) including the requirements on independence.

Responsibilities of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board

The executive board and the supervisory board are responsible for the preparation of the remuneration report, including the related disclosures, that complies with the requirements of Section 162 AktG. In addition, they are responsible for such internal control as they consider necessary to enable the preparation of a remuneration report, including the related disclosures, that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor's Responsibilities

Our objective is to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the disclosures required under Section 162 (1) and (2) AktG have been made, in all material respects, in the remuneration report, and to express an opinion on this in a report.