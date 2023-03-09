Advanced search
LEG Immobilien : Audit Remuneration Report 2022

03/09/2023
LEG Immobilien SE

Düsseldorf/Germany

Remuneration report for the financial year from 1 January to 31 December 2022 and report of the independent auditor

TRANSLATION

- German version prevails -

Deloitte GmbH

Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft

Contents

Remuneration Report

Report of the Independent Auditor

General Engagement Terms for Wirtschaftsprüfer and Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaften (German Public Auditors and Public Audit Firms)

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited ("DTTL"), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the "Deloitte organization"). DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/de/UeberUns to learn more.

Deloitte GmbH

Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft

REPORT OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR ON THE AUDIT OF THE REMUNERATION REPORT IN ACCORDANCE

WITH SECTION 162 (3) AKTG

To LEG Immobilien SE, Düsseldorf/Germany

Audit Opinion

We conducted a formal audit of the remuneration report of LEG Immobilien SE, Düsseldorf/Germany, for the financial year from 1 January to 31 December 2022 to assess whether the disclosures required under Section 162

  1. and (2) German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) have been made in the remuneration report. In accordance with Section 162 (3) AktG, we have not audited the content of the remuneration report.

In our opinion, the disclosures required under Section 162 (1) and (2) AktG have been made, in all material re- spects, in the accompanying remuneration report. Our audit opinion does not cover the content of the remuneration report.

Basis for the Audit Opinion

We conducted our audit of the remuneration report in accordance with Section 162 (3) AktG and in compliance with the IDW Auditing Standard: Audit of the Remuneration Report pursuant to Section 162 (3) AktG (IDW AuS 870 (08.2021)). Our responsibilities under those requirements and this standard are further described in the "Auditor's Responsibilities" section of our report. Our audit firm has applied the IDW Quality Assurance Standard: Requirements for Quality Management in the Audit Firm (IDW QS 1). We have fulfilled our professional responsibilities in accordance with the German Public Auditor Act (WPO) and the Professional Charter for German Public Auditors and German Sworn Auditors (BS WP/vBP) including the requirements on independence.

Responsibilities of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board

The executive board and the supervisory board are responsible for the preparation of the remuneration report, including the related disclosures, that complies with the requirements of Section 162 AktG. In addition, they are responsible for such internal control as they consider necessary to enable the preparation of a remuneration report, including the related disclosures, that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor's Responsibilities

Our objective is to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the disclosures required under Section 162 (1) and (2) AktG have been made, in all material respects, in the remuneration report, and to express an opinion on this in a report.

- 1 -

096470058

Deloitte GmbH

Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft

We planned and conducted our audit in such a way to be able to determine whether the remuneration report is formally complete by comparing the disclosures made in the remuneration report with the disclosures required under Section 162 (1) and (2) AktG. In accordance with Section 162 (3) AktG, we have neither audited the correctness of the content of the disclosures, nor the completeness of the content of the individual disclosures, nor the adequate presentation of the remuneration report.

Handling of Possible Misrepresentations

In connection with our audit, our responsibility is to read the remuneration report taking into account our knowledge obtained in the financial statement audit while remaining attentive to any signs of misrepresentations in the remuneration report regarding the correctness of the disclosures' contents, the completeness of individual disclosures' contents or the adequate presentation of the remuneration report.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is such a misrepresentation, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Düsseldorf/Germany, 8 March 2023

Deloitte GmbH

Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft

Signed:

Signed:

André Bedenbecker

Rolf Künemann

Wirtschaftsprüfer

Wirtschaftsprüfer

(German Public Auditor)

(German Public Auditor)

- 2 -

096470058

Disclaimer

LEG Immobilien SE published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 06:11:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
