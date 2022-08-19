LEG Immobilien : Company Presentation August 2022

LEG Immobilien SE

Disclaimer

While LEG Immobilien SE ("The Company") has taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated in this presentation are accurate and that the opinions contained in it are fair and reasonable, this presentation is selective in nature and is intended to provide an introduction to, and an overview of the Company's business. Any opinions expressed in this presentation are subject to change without notice and neither the Company nor any other person is under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this presentation. Where this presentation quotes any information or statistics from any external sources, you should not interpret that the Company has adopted or endorsed such information or statistics as being accurate.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those pertaining to the anticipated benefits to be realised from the proposals described herein. Forward-looking statements may include, in particular, statements about future events, future financial performance, plans, strategies, expectations, prospects, competitive environment, regulation, and supply and demand. The Company has based these forward- looking statements on its views and assumptions with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual financial performance could differ materially from that projected in the forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of estimates, forecasts and projections, and financial performance may be better or worse than anticipated. Given these uncertainties, readers should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information contained in this presentation is subject to change without notice and the Company does not undertake any duty to update the information and forward-looking statements, and the estimates and assumptions associated with them, except to the extent required by applicable laws and regulations.

This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or sell any shares in the Company and neither this presentation or anything in it shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever.