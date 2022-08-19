Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. LEG Immobilien SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEG   DE000LEG1110

LEG IMMOBILIEN SE

(LEG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:41 2022-08-19 am EDT
81.88 EUR   -0.07%
07:24aLEG IMMOBILIEN : Company Presentation August 2022
PU
06:56aLEG IMMOBILIEN : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/12LEG IMMOBILIEN : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LEG Immobilien : Company Presentation August 2022

08/19/2022 | 07:24am EDT
LEG Immobilien SE

Company

Presentation

August

2022

LEG Immobilien SE

Disclaimer

While LEG Immobilien SE ("The Company") has taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated in this presentation are accurate and that the opinions contained in it are fair and reasonable, this presentation is selective in nature and is intended to provide an introduction to, and an overview of the Company's business. Any opinions expressed in this presentation are subject to change without notice and neither the Company nor any other person is under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this presentation. Where this presentation quotes any information or statistics from any external sources, you should not interpret that the Company has adopted or endorsed such information or statistics as being accurate.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those pertaining to the anticipated benefits to be realised from the proposals described herein. Forward-looking statements may include, in particular, statements about future events, future financial performance, plans, strategies, expectations, prospects, competitive environment, regulation, and supply and demand. The Company has based these forward- looking statements on its views and assumptions with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual financial performance could differ materially from that projected in the forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of estimates, forecasts and projections, and financial performance may be better or worse than anticipated. Given these uncertainties, readers should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information contained in this presentation is subject to change without notice and the Company does not undertake any duty to update the information and forward-looking statements, and the estimates and assumptions associated with them, except to the extent required by applicable laws and regulations.

This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or sell any shares in the Company and neither this presentation or anything in it shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever.

Company Presentation August 2022 - LEG Immobilien SE

2

Company Presentation

Agenda

Page

1

H1-2022

4-20

  1. Highlights H1-2022
  2. Portfolio & Operating Performance
  3. Financial Performance
  4. Outlook
  1. Who we are and what we stand for
  2. ESG Agenda
  3. Portfolio Overview
  4. Management
  5. Regulation & Social Security in Germany
  6. Investor & Creditor Relations

21-30

31-46

47-56

57-60

61-69

70-76

Company Presentation August 2022 - LEG Immobilien SE

3

1.1 Highlights H1-2022

Company Presentation August 2022 - LEG Immobilien SE

4

H1-2022 - Highlights

Financial Summary

H1-2022

Operating results

H1-2022

+/-

H1-2021

%/bps

Net cold rent

€m

396.2

338.5

+17.0%

Adjusted net rental income

€m

310.9

275.1

+13.0%

EBITDA adjusted

€m

296.5

261.3

+13.5%

FFO I

€m

241.4

218.2

+10.6%

FFO I per share

3.31

3.03

+9.2%

FFO II

€m

240.7

216.2

+11.3%

EBITDA margin (adj.)

%

74.8

77.2

-240bps

FFO I margin

%

60.9

64.5

-360bps

Portfolio

+/-

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

%/bps

Residential units

number

166,628

144,892

+15.0%

In-place rent (l-f-l)

€/m2

6.26

6.10

+2.6%

Capex (adj.)1

€/m2

13.33

13.71

-2.8%

Maintenance (adj.)1

€/m2

4.98

5.43

-8.3%

EPRA vacancy rate (l-f-l)

%

2.2

2.5

-30bps

Balance sheet

30.06.2022

31.12.2021

+/-

%/bps

Investment properties

€m

20,669.1

19,067.7

+8.4%

Cash and cash equivalents2

€m

328.9

675.6

-51.3%

Equity

€m

9,891.2

8,953.0

+10.5%

Total financing liabilities

€m

9,247.4

8,885.1

+4.1%

Current financing liabilities

€m

195.5

1,518.1

-87.1%

Net debt3

€m

8,849.8

8,112.1

+9.1%

LTV4

%

42.1

42.1

±0bps

Equity ratio

%

45.1

43.6

+150bps

EPRA NTA, diluted

€m

11,953.7

11,149.1

+7.2%

EPRA NTA per share, diluted

161.30

146.10

+10.4%

1 Excl. new construction activities on own land, backlog measures, own work capitalised and margin of LWSPlus; pls see Appendix. 2 Excluding short term deposits. 3 Excl. lease liabilities according to IFRS 16 and incl. short term deposits. 4 Since Q1-2022 calculation adapted to market standard: inclusion of short-term deposits and participation in other residential companies.

Company Presentation August 2022 - LEG Immobilien SE

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

LEG Immobilien SE published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 11:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
