DGAP-Ad-hoc: LEG Immobilien SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Miscellaneous
LEG Immobilien SE: LEG refrains from the acquisition of further shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V. (BCP) from Adler Real Estate AG
03-Aug-2022 / 19:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
LEG Immobilien SE: LEG refrains from the acquisition of further shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V. (BCP) from Adler Real Estate AG
Following the resolution of the board of management of LEG Immobilien SE, LEG Grundstücksverwaltung GmbH decided today, to refrain from a public tender offer for shares of Brack Capital Properties N.V. (BCP). LEG will therefore not take advantage of the tender commitment which has been agreed upon with Adler Real Estate AG on 1 December 2021, committing the company to deliver 63.0% of BCP shares in the case of a public tender offer for BCP by LEG.
Contact:
Frank Kopfinger
Head of Investor Relations & Strategy
Tel. +49 (0)211/4568-550
Mob. +49 (0)1721739339
