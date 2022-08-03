Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. LEG Immobilien SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEG   DE000LEG1110

LEG IMMOBILIEN SE

(LEG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:54 2022-08-03 pm EDT
88.02 EUR   +0.36%
01:50pLEG IMMOBILIEN SE : LEG refrains from the acquisition of further shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V. (BCP)  from Adler Real Estate AG
EQ
08/02LEG IMMOBILIEN : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
07/27LEG IMMOBILIEN : Hauck & Aufhauser is Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LEG Immobilien SE: LEG refrains from the acquisition of further shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V. (BCP)  from Adler Real Estate AG

08/03/2022 | 01:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LEG Immobilien SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Miscellaneous
LEG Immobilien SE: LEG refrains from the acquisition of further shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V. (BCP)  from Adler Real Estate AG

03-Aug-2022 / 19:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LEG Immobilien SE: LEG refrains from the acquisition of further shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V. (BCP)  from Adler Real Estate AG

Following the resolution of the board of management of LEG Immobilien SE, LEG Grundstücksverwaltung GmbH decided today, to refrain from a public tender offer for shares of Brack Capital Properties N.V. (BCP). LEG will therefore not take advantage of the tender commitment which has been agreed upon with Adler Real Estate AG on 1 December 2021, committing the company to deliver 63.0% of BCP shares in the case of a public tender offer for BCP by LEG.




Contact:
Frank Kopfinger
Head of Investor Relations & Strategy

Tel. +49 (0)211/4568-550
Mob. +49 (0)1721739339
 

03-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Flughafenstraße 99
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 22 204
E-mail: ir@leg-se.com
Internet: www.leg-se.com
ISIN: DE000LEG1110
WKN: LEG111
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1412917

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1412917  03-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1412917&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about LEG IMMOBILIEN SE
01:50pLEG IMMOBILIEN SE : LEG refrains from the acquisition of further shares in Brack Capital P..
EQ
08/02LEG IMMOBILIEN : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
07/27LEG IMMOBILIEN : Hauck & Aufhauser is Neutral
MD
07/26LEG IMMOBILIEN : Deutsche Bank is less optimistic
MD
07/12LEG IMMOBILIEN : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/06LEG IMMOBILIEN SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/04LEG IMMOBILIEN : Barclays remains a Sell rating
MD
06/29LEG IMMOBILIEN : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
06/22LEG IMMOBILIEN SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/22LEG IMMOBILIEN SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEG IMMOBILIEN SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 800 M 815 M 815 M
Net income 2022 1 058 M 1 079 M 1 079 M
Net Debt 2022 8 599 M 8 769 M 8 769 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,65x
Yield 2022 5,15%
Capitalization 6 388 M 6 475 M 6 514 M
EV / Sales 2022 18,7x
EV / Sales 2023 17,4x
Nbr of Employees 1 770
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart LEG IMMOBILIEN SE
Duration : Period :
LEG Immobilien SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEG IMMOBILIEN SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 87,70 €
Average target price 121,79 €
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars von Lackum Chief Executive Officer
Susanne Dorothee Schröter-Crossan Chief Financial Officer
Michael Zimmer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Volker Wiegel Chief Operating Officer
Stefan Jütte Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE-28.52%6 514
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-16.40%27 130
VONOVIA SE-35.11%24 920
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-23.78%11 651
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-29.97%10 579
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-34.56%9 795