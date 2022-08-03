DGAP-Ad-hoc: LEG Immobilien SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Miscellaneous

LEG Immobilien SE: LEG refrains from the acquisition of further shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V. (BCP) from Adler Real Estate AG



LEG Immobilien SE: LEG refrains from the acquisition of further shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V. (BCP) from Adler Real Estate AG Following the resolution of the board of management of LEG Immobilien SE, LEG Grundstücksverwaltung GmbH decided today, to refrain from a public tender offer for shares of Brack Capital Properties N.V. (BCP). LEG will therefore not take advantage of the tender commitment which has been agreed upon with Adler Real Estate AG on 1 December 2021, committing the company to deliver 63.0% of BCP shares in the case of a public tender offer for BCP by LEG.





Contact:Frank KopfingerHead of Investor Relations & StrategyTel. +49 (0)211/4568-550Mob. +49 (0)1721739339

