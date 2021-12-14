Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. LEG Immobilien SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEG   DE000LEG1110

LEG IMMOBILIEN SE

(LEG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/14 04:41:03 am
123.8 EUR   +1.93%
04:22aLEG IMMOBILIEN SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12/13LEG IMMOBILIEN : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
12/09LEG IMMOBILIEN : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LEG Immobilien SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/14/2021 | 04:22am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.12.2021 / 10:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Zimmer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LEG Immobilien SE

b) LEI
391200SO40AKONBO0Z96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000LEG1110

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
120.921 EUR 2997994.35 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
120.921 EUR 2997994.35 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


14.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Hans-Böckler-Straße 38
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg-se.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71541  14.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1257664&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
