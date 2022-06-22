LEG Immobilien SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.06.2022 / 11:24

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Lars Last name(s): von Lackum

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

LEG Immobilien SE

b) LEI

391200SO40AKONBO0Z96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000LEG1110

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of 353 shares through exercise of subscription rights in connection with the scrip dividend for fiscal year 2021.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 89.133 EUR 31463.949 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 89.1330 EUR 31463.9490 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

20/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

