LEG Immobilien SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Lars
|Last name(s):
|von Lackum
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000LEG1110
b) Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of 353 shares through exercise of subscription rights in connection with the scrip dividend for fiscal year 2021.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|89.133 EUR
|31463.949 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|89.1330 EUR
|31463.9490 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
22.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de