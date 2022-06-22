Log in
    LEG   DE000LEG1110

LEG IMMOBILIEN SE

(LEG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:56 2022-06-22 am EDT
81.31 EUR   +0.83%
LEG Immobilien SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/22/2022 | 05:26am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.06.2022 / 11:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Lars
Last name(s): von Lackum

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LEG Immobilien SE

b) LEI
391200SO40AKONBO0Z96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000LEG1110

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of 353 shares through exercise of subscription rights in connection with the scrip dividend for fiscal year 2021.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
89.133 EUR 31463.949 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
89.1330 EUR 31463.9490 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


22.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Flughafenstraße 99
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg-se.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76325  22.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1381325&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
