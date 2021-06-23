DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: LEG Immobilien SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement

LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



23.06.2021 / 13:14

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer LEG Immobilien SE

Hans-Böckler-Straße 38

40476 Düsseldorf

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 23 Jun 2021

3. New total number of voting rights: 72839625



23.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

