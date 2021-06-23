LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
06/23/2021 | 07:16am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: LEG Immobilien SE
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
23.06.2021 / 13:14
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
LEG Immobilien SE
Hans-Böckler-Straße 38
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
23 Jun 2021
3. New total number of voting rights:
72839625
23.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de