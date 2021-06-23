Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. LEG Immobilien SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEG   DE000LEG1110

LEG IMMOBILIEN SE

(LEG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/23/2021 | 07:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: LEG Immobilien SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.06.2021 / 13:14
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
LEG Immobilien SE
Hans-Böckler-Straße 38
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 23 Jun 2021

3. New total number of voting rights:
72839625


23.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Hans-Böckler-Straße 38
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg-se.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1211224  23.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211224&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about LEG IMMOBILIEN SE
07:16aLEG IMMOBILIEN SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
06/22LEG IMMOBILIEN  : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
06/18PRESS RELEASE  : 32% of LEG shareholders choose scrip dividend
DJ
06/18LEG IMMOBILIEN  : 32% of LEG shareholders choose scrip dividend
EQ
06/14PRESS RELEASE  : Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond of ..
DJ
06/14LEG IMMOBILIEN  : Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond of..
EQ
06/14LEG IMMOBILIEN  : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
06/11LEG IMMOBILIEN  : Targets Climate Neutrality By 2045
MT
06/11LEG IMMOBILIEN  : provides details on sustainability strategy
PU
06/11LEG IMMOBILIEN  : Presentation ESG Conference Call
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 677 M 808 M 808 M
Net income 2021 1 169 M 1 396 M 1 396 M
Net Debt 2021 6 186 M 7 386 M 7 386 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,57x
Yield 2021 3,33%
Capitalization 8 875 M 10 567 M 10 596 M
EV / Sales 2021 22,3x
EV / Sales 2022 21,4x
Nbr of Employees 1 444
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart LEG IMMOBILIEN SE
Duration : Period :
LEG Immobilien SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEG IMMOBILIEN SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 123,10 €
Average target price 138,16 €
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lars von Lackum Chief Executive Officer
Susanne Schröter-Crossan Chief Financial Officer
Michael Zimmer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Volker Wiegel Chief Operating Officer
Stefan Jütte Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE-3.12%10 567
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-14.39%42 365
VONOVIA SE-8.43%36 868
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE17.92%21 087
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-33.49%18 494
VINGROUP8.13%16 459