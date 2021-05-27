Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. LEG Immobilien SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEG   DE000LEG1110

LEG IMMOBILIEN SE

(LEG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LEG Immobilien SE: Second virtual Annual General Meeting successfully concluded – Dr Sylvia Eichelberg elected as new Supervisory Board member

05/27/2021 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LEG Immobilien SE successfully concluded its second virtual Annual General Meeting today. Owing to the current coronavirus situation, the company had decided not to hold a physical event in order to protect shareholders and guests.

Around 110 participants had accepted LEG Immobilien SE's invitation; a total of 76.11% of the voting capital was represented in the votes.

Votes were held on a total of six agenda items, each of which was adopted by a large majority of averagely between 96% and 99%.

Under item 2 on the appropriation of earnings, 99.99% of the shareholders voted for a dividend of EUR 3.78 per share. The share thus achieved an attractive dividend yield of 3.1% (based on the closing price on 26 May 2021).Shareholders can choose whether to receive the dividendin cash or in shares.

Under item 6 of the agenda, 'Resolution on the election of a new Supervisory Board member', Dr Sylvia Eichelberg was elected to the Supervisory Board of LEG Immobilien SE.

Dr Sylvia Eichelberg (41) has a doctorate in law. Since January 2021, she has been the Chairwoman of the Management Board of Gothaer Krankenversicherung AG, as well as a member of the Management Boards of Gothaer Versicherungsbank VVaG and Gothaer Finanzholding AG. She was previously responsible for senior management tasks at various well-known insurance groups. Born in Münster, Dr Eichelberg started her professional career as a lawyer and research assistant after completing her degree at the University of Münster.

As part of its ESG strategy, LEG has set itself the goal of staffing one-third of its Supervisory Board mandates with women by 2022. In order to achieve this target, it plans to propose to the 2022 Annual General Meeting that the number of Supervisory Board mandates be reduced to six and that another female Supervisory Board member be elected to replace Stefan Jütte and Dr Johannes Ludewig, who will be retiring as scheduled when they reach the age limit.

The detailed results of voting by the Annual General Meeting and the dividend announcement can be found on our website: Annual General Meeting | LEG (leg-se.com)

About LEG

With around 145.000 rental properties and approximately 400.000 residents. LEG is one of Germany's leading listed housing companies. The company has seven branch offices in its heartland in North Rhine-Westphalia and is represented by local personal contacts at selected locations in other western German states.

LEG generated income of around EUR 861 million from its core rental and lease business in the 2020 financial year. As part of the new construction campaign it launched in 2018. LEG wishes to make a social contribution towards creating both privately financed and publicly subsidised housing and to build or acquire at least 500 new apartments per year from 2023 onwards.

Investor Relations contact:

Frank Kopfinger
Tel. +49 211 45 68-550
E-mail: frank.kopfinger[at]​leg-se.com

Press contact:

Sabine Jeschke
Tel. +49 211 45 68-325
E-mail: sabine.jeschke[at]​leg-wohnen.de

Disclaimer

This publication constitutes neither a solicitation to buy nor an offer to sell securities.
To the extent that we express forecasts or expectations or make forward-looking statements in this document. these statements can entail known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect the intentions. opinions or current expectations and assumptions of LEG Immobilien SE. The forward-looking statements are based on current planning. estimates and forecasts. which LEG Immobilien SE has made to the best of its knowledge. but that are not a statement on their future accuracy. Actual results and developments can therefore differ materially from the expectations and assumptions expressed.

Disclaimer

LEG Immobilien SE published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 15:07:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LEG IMMOBILIEN SE
11:08aLEG IMMOBILIEN SE : Second virtual Annual General Meeting successfully concluded..
PU
05/26DGAP-PVR  : LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
05/26DGAP-PVR  : LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
05/26DGAP-PVR  : LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
05/26LEG IMMOBILIEN SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
05/26DGAP-PVR  : LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
DJ
05/19LEG IMMOBILIEN  : Company Presentation May 2021
PU
05/18DGAP-PVR  : LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
05/18LEG IMMOBILIEN SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
05/18DGAP-PVR  : LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 677 M 825 M 825 M
Net income 2021 1 425 M 1 737 M 1 737 M
Net Debt 2021 6 148 M 7 493 M 7 493 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,22x
Yield 2021 3,36%
Capitalization 8 796 M 10 742 M 10 720 M
EV / Sales 2021 22,1x
EV / Sales 2022 21,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 444
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart LEG IMMOBILIEN SE
Duration : Period :
LEG Immobilien SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEG IMMOBILIEN SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 138,27 €
Last Close Price 122,00 €
Spread / Highest target 39,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lars von Lackum Chief Executive Officer
Susanne Schröter-Crossan Chief Financial Officer
Michael Zimmer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Volker Wiegel Chief Operating Officer
Stefan Jütte Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE-3.98%10 742
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-5.30%47 897
VONOVIA SE-16.92%34 314
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-13.42%22 010
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE19.30%21 883
VINGROUP12.48%17 026