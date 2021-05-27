LEG Immobilien SE: Second virtual Annual General Meeting successfully concluded – Dr Sylvia Eichelberg elected as new Supervisory Board member

LEG Immobilien SE successfully concluded its second virtual Annual General Meeting today. Owing to the current coronavirus situation, the company had decided not to hold a physical event in order to protect shareholders and guests.

Around 110 participants had accepted LEG Immobilien SE's invitation; a total of 76.11% of the voting capital was represented in the votes.

Votes were held on a total of six agenda items, each of which was adopted by a large majority of averagely between 96% and 99%.

Under item 2 on the appropriation of earnings, 99.99% of the shareholders voted for a dividend of EUR 3.78 per share. The share thus achieved an attractive dividend yield of 3.1% (based on the closing price on 26 May 2021).Shareholders can choose whether to receive the dividendin cash or in shares.

Under item 6 of the agenda, 'Resolution on the election of a new Supervisory Board member', Dr Sylvia Eichelberg was elected to the Supervisory Board of LEG Immobilien SE.

Dr Sylvia Eichelberg (41) has a doctorate in law. Since January 2021, she has been the Chairwoman of the Management Board of Gothaer Krankenversicherung AG, as well as a member of the Management Boards of Gothaer Versicherungsbank VVaG and Gothaer Finanzholding AG. She was previously responsible for senior management tasks at various well-known insurance groups. Born in Münster, Dr Eichelberg started her professional career as a lawyer and research assistant after completing her degree at the University of Münster.

As part of its ESG strategy, LEG has set itself the goal of staffing one-third of its Supervisory Board mandates with women by 2022. In order to achieve this target, it plans to propose to the 2022 Annual General Meeting that the number of Supervisory Board mandates be reduced to six and that another female Supervisory Board member be elected to replace Stefan Jütte and Dr Johannes Ludewig, who will be retiring as scheduled when they reach the age limit.

The detailed results of voting by the Annual General Meeting and the dividend announcement can be found on our website: Annual General Meeting | LEG (leg-se.com)

With around 145.000 rental properties and approximately 400.000 residents. LEG is one of Germany's leading listed housing companies. The company has seven branch offices in its heartland in North Rhine-Westphalia and is represented by local personal contacts at selected locations in other western German states.

LEG generated income of around EUR 861 million from its core rental and lease business in the 2020 financial year. As part of the new construction campaign it launched in 2018. LEG wishes to make a social contribution towards creating both privately financed and publicly subsidised housing and to build or acquire at least 500 new apartments per year from 2023 onwards.

