LEG Immobilien SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 15.09.2021 / 12:21 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Volker Last name(s): Wiegel 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name LEG Immobilien SE b) LEI 391200SO40AKONBO0Z96 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000LEG1110 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 127.80 EUR 9201.60 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 127.80 EUR 9201.60 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-09-14; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT

Language: English Company: LEG Immobilien SE Hans-Böckler-Straße 38 40476 Düsseldorf Germany Internet: www.leg-se.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

70172 15.09.2021

