  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  LEG Immobilien SE
  News
  Summary
    LEG   DE000LEG1110

LEG IMMOBILIEN SE

(LEG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/15 06:39:01 am
127.275 EUR   +0.10%
LEG Immobilien SE english
DJ
LEG IMMOBILIEN : Company Presentation September 2021
PU
LEG IMMOBILIEN : Morgan Stanley lowers his opinion and switches to Neutral
MD
Summary 
Summary

LEG Immobilien SE english

09/15/2021 | 06:23am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 15.09.2021 / 12:21 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Title:         Dr. 
 
 First name:    Volker 
 
 Last name(s):  Wiegel 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 LEG Immobilien SE 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 391200SO40AKONBO0Z96 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000LEG1110 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 127.80 EUR     9201.60 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 127.80 EUR    9201.60 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-09-14; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          Tradegate 
 
 MIC:           TGAT

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

15.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      LEG Immobilien SE 
              Hans-Böckler-Straße 38 
              40476 Düsseldorf 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.leg-se.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70172 15.09.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2021 06:22 ET (10:22 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 684 M 809 M 809 M
Net income 2021 1 372 M 1 622 M 1 622 M
Net Debt 2021 6 344 M 7 502 M 7 502 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,44x
Yield 2021 3,23%
Capitalization 9 167 M 10 840 M 10 839 M
EV / Sales 2021 22,7x
EV / Sales 2022 22,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 444
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart LEG IMMOBILIEN SE
Duration : Period :
LEG Immobilien SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEG IMMOBILIEN SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 127,15 €
Average target price 147,75 €
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars von Lackum Chief Executive Officer
Susanne Schröter-Crossan Chief Financial Officer
Michael Zimmer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Volker Wiegel Chief Operating Officer
Stefan Jütte Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE0.07%10 840
VONOVIA SE-10.78%36 269
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-29.86%35 340
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.31%21 547
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-4.34%14 934
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-22.05%12 453