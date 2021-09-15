LEG Immobilien SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 15.09.2021 / 12:21 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Volker
Last name(s): Wiegel
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
LEG Immobilien SE
b) LEI
391200SO40AKONBO0Z96
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000LEG1110
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
127.80 EUR 9201.60 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
127.80 EUR 9201.60 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-14; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT
Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Hans-Böckler-Straße 38
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg-se.com
