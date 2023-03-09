LEG Immobilien : Separate non-financial Group report of LEG Immobilien SE 2022 03/09/2023 | 02:32am EST Send by mail :

NON-FINANCIAL INFORMATION LEG IMMOBILIEN SE Annual Report 2022 NON-FINANCIAL INFORMATION 115 EU Taxonomy 122 Non-financial report 122 Notes on contents of report and framework 4 124 Key area: business 127 Key area: tenants 130 Key area: employees 131 Key area: environment 133 Key area: society 135 GRI key figures 147 Recommendations from the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) 115 NON-FINANCIAL INFORMATION LEG IMMOBILIEN SE Annual Report 2022 EU Taxonomy | Taxonomy eligibility EU Taxonomy In accordance with the EU Taxonomy (Regulation (EU) 2020/852), companies subject to reporting obligations in conjunction with the Non-Financial Reporting Directive (NFRD)1 must also include Taxonomy disclosures in their non-financial reporting. As a listed company with more than 500 employees, LEG Immobilien SE is also subject to these reporting requirements. The EU Taxonomy is the first "green" classification system for defining whether or not an economic activity is sustainable. The main objective of the EU Taxonomy is to help achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement through improved transparency on the capital market. The comparability of sustainability data across different industries is an essential part of this. The companies concerned must therefore disclose the shares of their revenue, capital expenditure (Capex) and operating expenditure (Opex) that relates to environmentally sustainable economic activities. The EU Taxonomy has defined the six following environmental objectives: Climate change mitigation II. Climate change adaptation

III. Sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources IV. Transition to a circular economy

V. Pollution prevention and control

VI. Protection and restoration of biodiversity and ecosystems The first two of these EU environmental objectives, "climate change mitigation" and "climate change adaptation", are to be reported on for the 2022 financial year. For 2023, the reporting is to be expanded to cover environmental objectives III to VI as well. The EU Taxonomy has defined economic activities that are potentially environmentally sustainable and consistent with all its environmental objectives. Taxonomy eligibility In the context of Taxonomy eligibility, the revenue, Capex and Opex of all economic activities for which the EU has issued technical screening criteria must be reported. It is not yet necessary to indicate whether the economic activity satisfied the technical screening criteria stipulated in the Delegated Acts (cf. Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) 2020/852 of the Euro- pean Parliament and of the Council, Annex 1 & 2). For the housing industry, for example, this includes all revenue from the rental and letting of residential buildings, regardless of whether the building in question is a low-energy house or is in the lowest energy efficiency class (H). To begin with, what matters is that these activities essentially have a direct link to EU environmental objective I (climate change mitigation). Identification of Taxonomy-eligible economic activities For the 2021 financial year2, LEG conducted a review of its Taxonomy-eligibleeconomic activities, i.e. it identified those activities of the company for which the EU Taxonomy has defined technical screening criteria. The results of the analysis shows that selected economic activities in section 7 "Construction and real estate activities", which relate to our core business, and section 4 "Energy" are considered Taxonomy-eligible.Regarding section 4, besides its obvious energy-relatedeconomic activities, such as PV electricity generation on the roofs of our properties, LEG also operates its own biomass combined heat and power station. In the following section, we report on the economic activities in numerical order. In the 2022 financial year, LEG validated these results and determined their Taxonomy alignment. The company did this using the technical screening criteria published by the EU Commission and currently applicable, including the "do no significant harm" (DNSH) and "minimum safeguards" criteria (MS) as well as the FAQ documents from February and December 20223. Further- more, various current best practices of listed German companies were taken into account. The exact procedure is described under "Identification of Taxonomy-aligned economic activities". As LEG's business model has not changed fundamentally, the Taxonomy-eligible economic activities determined in the 2022 reporting year are essentially the same as in the presentation, with the exception of the economic activities of sections 7.2 and 7.3, which we report on in relation to our primary business activities under section 7.7. We are also able to use the European Com- mission's FAQs already referred to above for the first time this year. The following note is also important: All revenue, Capex and Opex from economic activities for which there are technical screening criteria are Taxonomy-eligible. To avoid raising false expectations, the technical screening criteria were already taken into account in our reporting of Taxonomy eligibility in the 2021 financial year, though without a full review of alignment. For this reason, the shares of Taxonomy-eligible KPIs are only between 11.3 % and 18.7 %. In the 2021 financial year - as in the reporting for the 2022 financial year as well - the inclusion of the technical screening criteria primarily affected economy activity 7.7 "Acqui- sition and ownership of buildings", which generates almost all of the consolidated revenue by LEG, though it also had implications for the disclosures for other economic activities. Although we merely reported Taxonomy eligibility for the 2021 financial year, we deliberately chose the above procedure in order to limit the transition differences from Taxonomy eligibility on first-time reporting to Taxonomy alignment in the reporting on the 2022 financial year. The results of this year's analysis and central changes are as follows. Results of the qualitative analysis of Taxonomy eligibility LEG has identified three Taxonomy-eligibleeconomic activities with which the company generates revenue. These include (i) 4.1 "Electricity generation using solar photovoltaic technology", (ii) 4.20 "Cogeneration of heat/cool and power from bioenergy" in the "Energy" sector and (iii) 7.7 "Acquisition and ownership of buil- dings" in the "Construction and real estate activities" sector. In accordance with the CSR Directive Implementation Act in Germany. LEG's reporting period is from 1 January to 31 December. The > FAQ documents 116 NON-FINANCIAL INFORMATION EU Taxonomy | Taxonomy eligibility · Taxonomy alignment LEG IMMOBILIEN SE Annual Report 2022 In addition to the revenue from these three economic activities, relevant Capex was identified in the following economic activities: 4.1 "Electricity generation using solar photovoltaic techno- logy", (ii) 4.16 "Installation and operation of electric heat pumps" and (iii) 7.7 "Acquisition and ownership of buildings". This also included investments that could lead to future revenue. On Opex: For the purposes of the EU Taxonomy, the denominator for calculating the share of Opex includes direct costs relating to research and development, short-term lease, maintenance and minor repairs as well as all other direct expenditures relating to day-to-day servicing. The numerator equals to the part of the operating expenditure included in the denominator that relates to Taxonomy-eligible economic activities. Taxonomy-eligible Opex was assigned to the following economic activities: (i) 4.1 "Electri- city generation using solar photovoltaic technology", (ii) 4.20 "Cogeneration of heat/cool and power from bioenergy" in the "Energy" sector, (iii) 7.7 "Acquisition and ownership of buildings" and (iv) 9.1 "Close to market research, development and innovation". The identification of Taxonomy-eligible economic activities is followed by the analysis of Taxonomy alignment, as a result of which Taxonomy-eligible revenue, Capex and Opex could be found to be non-Taxonomy-aligned. Taxonomy alignment From the 2022 reporting year onwards, LEG is required to report the Taxonomy alignment of relevant economic activities in addition to their Taxonomy eligibility. Revenue, Capex and Opex are deemed Taxonomy-aligned if they satisfy the technical screening criteria defined by the EU. Based on these criteria, it must be indicated whether an economic activity is Taxonomy-aligned for achieving the environmental objectives I "climate change mitiga- tion" and II "climate change adaptation" for the 2022 reporting year. Given its business operations, only environmental objective I (climate change mitigation) is relevant to LEG. It also has to be ensured that these economic activities do no significant harm (DNSH) to any of the other environmental objectives and that they satisfy certain minimum social safeguards. Identification of Taxonomy-aligned economic activities To determine Taxonomy alignment, LEG has analysed the above economic activities according to the technical screening criteria. As stated above, these include criteria from the "Construction and real estate activities" sector in section 7 and economic activities from the "Energy" sector in section 4. A structured approach was used to analyse the Taxonomy alignment of revenue, Capex and Opex as follows: Capex and Opex that contribute to Taxonomy-aligned buildings follow the revenue-generating activity 7.7 "Acquisition and ownership of buil- dings" and are generally considered Taxonomy-aligned. They do not require a review of the technical screening criteria (Delegated Regulation 2021/2178; cat. a)). The majority of the Taxonomy-eligible revenue, Capex and Opex relates to activity 7.7. According to the European Commission's FAQ document of December 2022, the date for assessing Taxo­ nomy alignment is the date of the construction permit. Revenue, Capex and Opex from or in buildings for which a construction permit was issued before 31 December 2020 must satisfy the technical screening criteria for economic activity 7.7 - all those buildings for which a construction permit was issued after 31 December 2020 must satisfy the criteria for economic activity 7.1 "Construction of new buildings" in order to qualify as Taxonomy-aligned. All KPIs are calculated and published using the principles applied in preparing the consolidated financial statements. As LEG Immo- bilien SE prepares its financial statements in accordance with IFRS, "environmentally sustainable" revenue, Capex and Opex are therefore also calculated in accordance with IFRS, whereby Opex only comprises maintenance and repairs in conjunction with the Taxonomy Regulation. This also applies to our subsidiaries whose single-entity financial statements are incorporated into LEG's consolidated financial statements. Substantial contribution In order to determine Taxonomy alignment, on the basis of the above technical screening criteria, LEG analyses the extent to which the economic activity makes a contribution to the environmental objective "climate change mitigation". The technical screening criteria have to be applied to all material economic acti- vities, though at LEG this primarily relates to economic activity 7.7 "Acquisition and ownership of buildings" as rental and lease revenue accounts for almost all of LEG's consolidated revenue. A majority of LEG's business model thus falls within the scope of the Taxonomy. The technical screening criterion relevant to economic activity 7.7 "Acquisition and ownership of buildings" states that only the revenue generated with buildings in Energy Performance Certifi- cate (EPC) class A (+) or buildings within the top 15 % of the regio- nal or national building stock expressed can be reported. The room for interpretation stems from the reporting requirement in relation to the "national or regional building stock" without further reference to a database that could be used for this pur- pose. Also, the Delegated Acts do not provide any further definition of "regional" or differentiate between residential property types (e. g. between detached houses and apartment buildings). The definition thresholds for the individual EPC classes also differ considerably throughout Europe and thus cannot be compared, which minimises the information value of the Taxonomy disclosures in a pan-European context. As the basis for calculating the top 15 % of the regional building stock for the current reporting of Taxonomy alignment, we therefore used the study by the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy1 (BMWi) for 2021 in the previous year. 1 Since 2022: German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action 117 NON-FINANCIAL INFORMATION EU Taxonomy | Taxonomy alignment The BMWi analysis indicates that buildings up to EPC class B satisfy the material screening criteria as they are among most efficient 14 % of the housing stock in Germany. The corresponding share of especially energy-efficient EPC C buildings with a final energy demand of around 77 kWh per square metre per year was used as a reference for one percent of the top 15 %. Based on the current values for our portfolio as a whole, there is an average primary energy factor of 1.18 and thus a threshold for primary energy demand of 90.8 kWh per square metre per year. G17 Frequency distribution of EPC classes of German residential buildings (in %) 100 Substantial contribution to climate change adaptation: < 30 % 74 75 50 Substantial contribution to climate change mitigation: < 15 % 25 7 12 4 3 A+ A B C D bis H Source: Sven Bienert/Irebs, German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi), 2021 In our interpretation and specification of the wording concerning Taxonomy eligibility, we had already assessed the content of the technical screening criteria for environmental objectives I and II in 2021. Taking the European Commission's second FAQ document from February 2022 into account, the share of Taxonomy-eligible revenue for the 2022 reporting year is significantly higher than the amount disclosed for the previous year. This FAQ states that an economic activity is Taxonomy-eligible regardless of whether it satisfies one or all of the technical criteria stipulated in the Delegated Act, while in the previous year the technical screening criteria for the reporting of Taxonomy eligibility was already taken into account in part for economic activity 7.7 (see above). Do no significant harm Compliance with the DNSH criteria for environmental objective I and the other five environmental objectives in the 2022 reporting year was assessed on the basis of the specific Taxonomy requirements for the respective economic activities. LEG has applied its best judgment to any possible scope for interpretation. In order to counteract the significant harm in relation to environ­ mental objective II ("climate change adaptation"), all identified economic activities must undergo a climate risk and vulnerability assessment according to the Taxonomy. This was performed at the level of LEG as a whole and the result was taken into account in the reporting of Taxonomy alignment > page 119 ff. No further DNSH criteria apply to economic activity 7.7 "Acquisition and ownership of buildings". As the percentage share of the KPIs for other Taxonomy-eligible and -aligned economic activities is in the per thousand range for the 2022 reporting year, a more detailed description of the DNSH criteria associated with these activities and any compliance by LEG has been dispensed with and this is also indicated in the table below and the associated footnotes. For economic activity 4.20 "Cogeneration of heat/cool and power from bioenergy", it must be pointed out that the associated revenue and Opex account for more than 1 % of the reportable KPIs. To prevent activity 4.20 from causing significant harm to environ­ mental objective III ("Sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources"), risks to water quality and in connection with water shortages are calculated and surveyed. This necessitates disclosures on the water consumption of the equipment LEG IMMOBILIEN SE Annual Report 2022 installed. A risk analysis is also required for environmental objec­ tive VI ("Protection and restoration of biodiversity and ecosys­ tems"). The priority here is the conservation and protection of environmental resources. In Germany, the conservation and protection of environmental resources is ensured by regulatory standards without which a facility will not be granted an operating per- mit. As for the fuel used, the environmental objective is taken into account by the fact that only certified scrap wood is burned in our biomass cogeneration plant. For compliance with the DNSH criterion for environmental objec­ tive V ("Pollution prevention and control"), various statutory parameters and targets concerning emissions, air quality and digestate must be adhered to for activity 4.20. An environmental impact assessment is required to determine noise, dust and pollutant emissions, though in Germany this is a requirement for an operating permit under the German Pollution Protection Act and thus can be taken as given. Compliance with Minimum Safeguards Another criterion for the Taxonomy alignment of individual economic activities is ensuring that companies comply with the minimum social safeguards. These include due diligence within the company and in outsourced value chains by implementing suitable processes. Besides the issues of bribery and corruption, taxation and fair competition, human rights are essentially also addressed. LEG uses a Group-wide approach to ensure that the MS criteria are fulfilled, which is also reflected in the corresponding reporting and further external documentation, such as the Code of Conduct and the Anti-Corruption Policy. Results of the qualitative analysis of Taxonomy alignment The following section presents and explains the material findings of the alignment analysis. Taxonomy-eligibleund -aligned 118 NON-FINANCIAL INFORMATION LEG IMMOBILIEN SE Annual Report 2022 EU Taxonomy | Taxonomy alignment economic activities must be analysed with regards to the development of revenue and of Capex and Opex for the 2022 reporting year. LEG reports an aggregate percentage value pro rata for the Taxonomy-eligible and -aligned share of economic activities in revenue, Capex and Opex. Only Taxonomy-eligible and -aligned revenue, Capex and Opex relevant to the environmental objective "climate change mitigation" are shown. The Taxonomy-eligible and -aligned revenue, Capex and Opex for environmental objec- tive II "climate change adaptation" are a subset of the values under environmental objective I "climate change mitigation". This prevents revenue, Capex and Opex from being counted more than once in the numerator for multiple economic activities in calcula- ting the KPIs. In total, the share of consolidated revenue generated by letting buildings with a primary energy use of less than 90.8 kWh/m²/a was around 10.5 %. If possible, the KPIs were allocated directly to the respective economic activities. If this was not possible, an allocation mechanism was used instead. An allocation mechanism was used for Opex as typically it is not possible to calculate the costs of building maintenance and repair (see above) at the level of individual buildings. At the same time, these expenses are distributed relatively evenly across the entire LEG property portfolio. To determine the Taxonomy-aligned Opex in conjunction with letting buildings (activity 7.7), we therefore multiplied the total operating expenses by the percentage share of Taxonomy-aligned revenue from letting. For the minor part of the LEG portfolio for which EPC certificates were not necessary/available (821 out of 25,471 residential units), it is assumed that the consumption and usage data break down in line with the rest of the portfolio. A Capex plan has to be prepared for Capex and Opex that lead to an increase in Taxonomy-aligned economic activities or contribute to a transfer from Taxonomy-eligible to Taxonomy-aligned economic activities. There is no Capex plan as referred to by the EU Taxonomy and thus is not taken into account. Reporting of the quantitative results of the EU Taxonomy analysis > page 119 ff. Excursus: Establishment and financing of a joint venture as a solution provider for serial refurbishment The faster and more effective energy-efficiency improvement of existing buildings will be a key factor in achieving the climate objectives. LEG has therefore made it its mission to promote "serial energy-efficiency improvement" throughout the DACH region. At the end of 2021/start of 2022, the company thus founded a joint venture, Renowate GmbH, with the Rhomberg Group, Austria. LEG's initial investment for strategic preparation, formation and establishment of the new company amounted to more than EUR 5 million and is the biggest single "green" investment in the history of the company to date. However, reporting in conjunction with the EU Taxonomy is not possible at this point as Reno- wate is not included in LEG's consolidated group. Instead, only the expenses for the implementation of energy-efficiency improvements in LEG properties by Renowate has been and will be included in the Taxonomy reporting in the coming years. The company is planning to carry out Taxonomy-alignedenergy-efficiency improvements in around 14 LEG buildings by 2023. Also, in the 2022 reporting year, the company already received the first planning contract from an external housing company, for which it will perform energy-efficiency improvements in 2023. Further external contracts are expected to follow. The associated Taxonomy -aligned Capex will then be reported by the respective cont- ractor. LEG Immobilien SE's efforts to promote climate change mitigation throughout the property sector are therefore not included in its EU Taxonomy reporting. Attachments Original Link

