DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - The real estate group LEG is somewhat more optimistic about the current year due to the continued increase in demand for affordable housing and higher rents. The MDax-listed company also expects a positive development. LEG announced in Düsseldorf on Thursday that it expects its operating result measured by AFFO (cash flow from operating activities adjusted for capitalized investments) to increase to between 180 and 200 million euros in 2024. In the current year, the company now expects this figure to reach the upper end of the forecast range of EUR 165 to 180 million. In 2022, the cash inflow from operating activities adjusted for capitalized investments (AFFO) amounted to just under 109 million euros/zb/stk