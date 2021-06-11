LEG Immobilien : Presentation ESG Conference Call

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 677 M 825 M 825 M Net income 2021 1 425 M 1 737 M 1 737 M Net Debt 2021 6 222 M 7 582 M 7 582 M P/E ratio 2021 6,35x Yield 2021 3,39% Capitalization 8 716 M 10 605 M 10 622 M EV / Sales 2021 22,1x EV / Sales 2022 21,2x Nbr of Employees 1 444 Free-Float 84,8% Chart LEG IMMOBILIEN SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends LEG IMMOBILIEN SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 18 Average target price 138,27 € Last Close Price 120,90 € Spread / Highest target 40,6% Spread / Average Target 14,4% Spread / Lowest Target -4,88% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Lars von Lackum Chief Executive Officer Susanne Schröter-Crossan Chief Financial Officer Michael Zimmer Chairman-Supervisory Board Volker Wiegel Chief Operating Officer Stefan Jütte Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) LEG IMMOBILIEN SE -4.85% 10 605 CHINA VANKE CO., LTD. -9.62% 45 730 VONOVIA SE -9.71% 37 087 DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE 17.97% 21 449 CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -20.94% 19 637 VINGROUP 13.68% 16 692