LEG Immobilien : Presentation ESG Conference Call

LEG Immobilien SE
ESG Agenda 2024
11th June 2021
Stock Rocket - stock.adobe.com
ESG Agenda 2024
Agenda
-
Executive Summary
-
Contextual Background & Framework
-
ESG house of LEG
-
nvironment S ocial
G overnance
4 Appendix
Stock Rocket - stock.adobe.com
1 Executive Summary - A joint journey
Farknot Architect - stock.adobe.com
Executive Summary
ESG Agenda 2024 - A joint journey
Key takeaways
We are committed to climate targets
|
E
|
10% CO2 reduction by 2024
|
Committed to Climate Act 2030 and to climate neutrality by 2045
|
We intend to invest up to €500m into energetic modernisation until 2024
|
Key driver for our energetic transition until 2045 are:
|
|
Tenants engagement needed to contribute up to 5% to the overall improvement
|
|
Energy transition to shift towards green district heating and green electricity, driving 65% - 70% of the overall improvement
|
S
|
Refurbishments to achieve >30% of energy reduction, contributing 25% - 30% to the overall improvement
|
Affordable living segment and responsibility for our client base remains core to our DNA
-
We aim to reduce tenants' iteration calls by 15% in 2021, from 2022 onwards to be replaced by a customer satisfaction index (CSI) with a target level of >70% by 2025
-
Further building on the strong partnership with local communities, leading to a preferred partner status
-
Our colleagues make the difference, and we want to remain a highly attractive employer with a Trust Index of at least 66% in 2024
|
G
|
In 2021 we aim to defend our strong Sustainalytics rating of 10.4
|
|
Our target is to have one-third of our fully independent supervisory board to be represented by women after the AGM 2022
|
|
Compliance management system certified by the Institute for Corporate Governance in the German Real Estate Industry
ESG Agenda 2024
Our ESG mission statement
Environment
-
A promoter of the transformation of the residential sector towards climate neutrality
-
Committed to the enforced German Climate Change Act 2045 and UN Paris Climate Agreement 2050
Customers, Colleagues,
Communities
-
A committed leader for affordable housing of good quality
-
A top employer, promoting a corporate culture of diversity, open-minded-ness and respect
-
A strong partner in developing our local communities
Governance
A highly effective governance that ensures day-to-day compliance with our values, the law and the ethical standards that form the basis of our reputation
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
LEG Immobilien SE published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 05:03:05 UTC.