DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - The real estate group LEG is more optimistic about the future thanks to one-off effects. The profit affo, which is important for the industry, will be 165 to 180 million euros in the current year, the company announced late Thursday evening in Düsseldorf. Previously, the company had only targeted 125 to 140 million euros. The Ebitda margin (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is now expected to be 80 percent, 2 percentage points higher than originally expected.

According to the information provided, this is due to two one-off effects of roughly equal size: a lower-than-planned excess profit tax on LEG's own electricity production and the further cancellation of new construction activities originally planned. The real estate sector has already been suffering for some time from rising interest rates, which are making financing more expensive, rapid cost growth and bottlenecks in the availability of craftsmen and materials. Other real estate companies have therefore also scaled back their new construction plans.

By contrast, the demand situation in the real estate sector, which is also tight, is an advantage for LEG. The company now expects rental growth of 3.8 to 4.0 percent instead of the previous 3.3 to 7.3 percent. However, LEG does not intend to invest more money in its portfolio. The investment forecast remains at 35 euros per square meter, it said.

For the first half of 2023, LEG expects a depreciation of its real estate portfolio of about seven percent. Other industry representatives have also taken similar steps./he