    LEG   DE000LEG1110

LEG IMMOBILIEN SE

(LEG)
06/13
53.18 EUR   -0.89%
06/13New rent index for Berlin - tenant increases threatened
DP
06/12LEG IMMOBILIEN : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
06/06Leg Immobilien Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
New rent index for Berlin - tenant increases threatened

06/13/2023
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Many tenants in Berlin could be sent rent increases in the coming months. Because the rent index for the capital is being adjusted, there will be more room for landlords to raise their rents. "Rent increases are always a topic in the consultations. But we fear that with the new rent index, more requests for rent increases will be sent again," Wibke Werner of the Berlin Tenants Association told the German Press Agency. "With the publication of a new rent index, many landlords usually take advantage of this opportunity very quickly," Werner said.

When exactly the Senate Department for Urban Development will publish the rent index is not yet known, the last time there was talk of June. Currently, the 2021 rent index is used, which shows an average local comparative rent of 6.79 euros per square meter of living space for Berlin. With an increase of, for example, five percent, the value would rise to 7.13 euros.

The rent index takes into account the location of an apartment, its size, the age of the building and the fittings. The local comparative rent is important because it sets a limit on possible rent increases. In Berlin, landlords are allowed to raise rents by a maximum of 15 percent within three years, as long as they remain below the rent index. The rent index is the upper limit for increases in current tenancies.

However, this also means that if the rent index rises, this upper limit also moves up a little - and new opportunities for landlords to raise rents arise.

These are necessary, because the costs for maintenance such as craftsman services and materials have risen significantly, said Carsten Brückner of the owners' association Haus und Grund Berlin. Some older owners now have problems obtaining loans; accordingly, maintenance, for example, must then be financed directly from their own funds.

According to Brückner, landlords have gambled on a 7.5 percent increase in the rent index. "But I fear that it will not be that much," Brückner told dpa. In principle, he advises landlords to exploit the legal leeway for rent increases. "This is also a political signal, not to wait too long," said Brückner./nif/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADLER GROUP S.A. -8.30% 0.4672 Delayed Quote.-65.26%
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE -0.89% 53.18 Delayed Quote.-12.62%
VONOVIA SE -1.70% 18.245 Delayed Quote.-17.14%
