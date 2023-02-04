Advanced search
    LEG   DE000LEG1110

LEG IMMOBILIEN SE

(LEG)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:28 2023-02-03 am EST
75.20 EUR   -3.09%
07:03aSPD and Greens accuse Bushman of blockade on tenant protection
DP
02/02STOCKS IN THE FOCUS: Hopes of a more lenient interest rate policy drive real estate values
DP
01/29Scholz on Berlin election campaign: Expropriations do not create living space
DP
SPD and Greens accuse Bushman of blockade on tenant protection

02/04/2023 | 07:03am EST
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Controversy in the traffic light coalition: politicians from the SPD and the Greens have accused Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) of blocking tenant protection. "Although concrete measures to protect renters were agreed in the coalition agreement and are thus on the table, Minister Buschmann is neglecting his homework and blocking the adjustment of tenancy law," said Christina-Johanne Schröder, housing policy spokeswoman for the Green parliamentary group, to the "Rheinische Post" (Saturday).

Among the possible measures were, for example, the lowering of the cap on rent increases, the extension of the rent brake and the expansion of the rent index obligation. Bushman had already promised a draft law for 2022, Schröder stressed. "The renters must finally be protected from the further exploding prices. Because in contrast to the falling real estate prices, rents continue to rise."

The housing policy spokesman for the SPD parliamentary group, Bernhard Daldrup, also increased the pressure on Buschmann. "The situation in the rental housing market has long since required swift action and the measures have been decided in the coalition agreement, so are not subject to further negotiations," Daldrup told the newspaper.

Federal Construction Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD) had also made several proposals for better protection of tenants, but tenancy law falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Justice. Germany is one of the countries in the world with the highest proportion of tenants and correspondingly the lowest home ownership rate. The exact figures vary depending on the type of survey./mi/DP/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 802 M 870 M 870 M
Net income 2022 464 M 503 M 503 M
Net Debt 2022 8 755 M 9 501 M 9 501 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 4,75%
Capitalization 5 573 M 6 048 M 6 048 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,9x
EV / Sales 2023 17,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 770
Free-Float 81,5%
