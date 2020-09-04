Log in
LEGACY ACQUISITION CORP.

(LGC)
Legacy Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Charter Amendment

09/04/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

New York, NY, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: “LGC”) (“Legacy”), a publicly-traded Special Purpose Acquisition Company, announced today that, at Legacy’s special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) held virtually at 10:00 am Eastern Time on September 4, 2020, its stockholders approved an amendment to Legacy’s amended and restated certificate of incorporation, as amended by that amendment to the amended and restated certificate of incorporation, dated October 22, 2019, as further amended by that second amendment to the amended and restated certificate of incorporation, dated May 18, 2020 (the “Charter Amendment”) to allow any action required or permitted to be taken by the holders of its Class F common stock and Class A common stock, voting together as a single class, to be taken by written consent in lieu of a meeting of stockholders in addition to the holders of its Class F common stock, voting as a separate class (which may already take action by written consent in lieu of a meeting of stockholders). The purpose of the Charter Amendment is to provide a more efficient and flexible manner by which the stockholders may take actions on behalf of Legacy, including, without limitation, a business combination transaction.

Investors:

Jacques Cornet
ICR
Jacques.cornet@icrinc.com 

Media:
Phil Denning
ICR
Phil.denning@icrinc.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 1,39 M - -
Net Debt 2019 1,39 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 277x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 142 M 142 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart LEGACY ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Legacy Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGACY ACQUISITION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Edwin J. Rigaud Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Darryl T. F. McCall President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
William C. Finn Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Steven A. Davis Independent Director
Richard D. White Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEGACY ACQUISITION CORP.1.66%142
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-32.71%24 952
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB0.69%11 564
KINNEVIK AB 'B'42.23%10 277
LIFCO AB (PUBL)18.88%7 046
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%5 013
