Legacy Housing Corporation Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

03/09/2023 | 05:57pm EST
BEDFORD, Texas, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Housing Corporation (the "Company” or “Legacy", NASDAQ: LEGH) will release earnings for the fourth quarter and full year end December 31, 2022, after markets close on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 AM Central Time on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed using this link. A replay of the webcast will be available on https://investors.legacyhousingcorp.com/ starting approximately two hours after the event and will be archived on the site for one year.

To access the company’s previous press releases, please visit https://investors.legacyhousingcorp.com/news-releases.

About Legacy Housing Corporation

Legacy builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and "tiny houses" that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores. The Company also sells directly to manufactured housing communities. Legacy is the fifth largest producer of manufactured homes in the United States as ranked by the number of homes manufactured based on the information available from the Manufactured Housing Institute. With current operations focused primarily in the southern United States, we offer our customers an array of quality homes ranging in size from approximately 395 to 2,667 square feet consisting of 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. Our homes range in price, at retail, from approximately $33,000 to $180,000.

Investor Inquiries:
Shane Allred, (817) 799-4900
investors@legacyhousingcorp.com

or

Investor Inquiries:
Duncan Bates, (817) 799-4837
duncanbates@legacyhousingcorp.com

Media Inquiries:
Kira Hovancik, (817) 799-4905
pr@legacyhousingcorp.com


