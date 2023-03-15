Legacy Housing Corporation announced that Max Africk has joined the Company as General Counsel. Mr. Africk replaces Thomas Osier, who departed the Company in late 2022. Mr. Africk (33) most recently served as an attorney at King &Spalding LLP, where his practice focused on complex commercial litigation.

Prior to joining King &Spalding, Mr. Africk served as an attorney at Weil, Gotshal &Manges LLP and Petrillo Klein &Boxer LLP. Mr. Africk received his undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his law degree from the University of Texas School of Law. After graduating from law school, Mr. Africk served as law clerk to the Honorable Brian A. Jackson, United States District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana, and the Honorable W. Eugene Davis, United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.