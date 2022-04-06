Log in
    LEGH   US52472M1018

LEGACY HOUSING CORPORATION

(LEGH)
Legacy Housing : Receives Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K - Form 8-K

04/06/2022 | 05:23pm EDT
Legacy Housing Corporation Receives Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K

BEDFORD,Texas, - On April 1, 2022, Legacy Housing Corporation (the "Company," NASDAQ: LEGH) received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that because the Company has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-K"), the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), in pertinent part, requires the Company to timely file all required periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company previously reported that it anticipated a delay in filing the Form 10-K, as disclosed in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on March 31, 2022.

Under the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has until May 31, 2022 to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance. If the Company is unable to file the Form 10-K by May 31, 2022, the Company intends to submit such a plan to Nasdaq on or before the deadline. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, it can grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days after the applicable due date for the filing of the Form 10-K, or until September 27, 2022, to regain compliance. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company's plan, then the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

The notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market.

About Legacy Housing Corporation

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes and "tiny houses" that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured housing communities. We are the sixth largest producer of manufactured homes in the United States as ranked by number of homes manufactured based on the information available from the Manufactured Housing Institute. With current operations focused primarily in the southern United States, we offer our customers an array of quality homes ranging in size from approximately 390 to 2,667 square feet consisting of 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. Our homes range in price, at retail, from approximately $22,000 to $140,000.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. As a result, our actual results or performance may differ materially from anticipated results or performance. Legacy Housing undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by law. Investors should not place any reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Jeff Burt, Legacy Housing Corporation, (817) 624-7565
jeffburt@legacyhousingcorp.com

Disclaimer

Legacy Housing Corporation published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 21:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
