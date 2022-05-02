Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Legacy Minerals Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LGM   AU0000165383

LEGACY MINERALS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(LGM)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/02 01:27:23 am EDT
0.1550 AUD    0.00%
03:07aLEGACY MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - LGM
PU
04/30522,600 Ordinary Shares of Legacy Minerals Holdings Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-APR-2022.
CI
04/28LEGACY MINERALS : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports 31 March 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Legacy Minerals : Application for quotation of securities - LGM

05/02/2022 | 03:07am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

LEGACY MINERALS HOLDINGS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday May 02, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

LGM

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

522,600

02/05/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

LEGACY MINERALS HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code LGM

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 2/5/2022

Registration number 43650398897

Part 2 - Type of Issue

  • 2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

    +Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

  • 2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

onlyFor personal use

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing classFROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

LGMAB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description LGM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +restricted securities where the escrow period

And the date the escrow restrictions

has expired or is about to expire

have ceased or will cease

522,600

30/4/2022

Issue date

2/5/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

522,600

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Released from ASX mandatory escrow.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 07:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,86 M -0,61 M -0,61 M
Net cash 2021 0,75 M 0,53 M 0,53 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,7 M 8,27 M 8,27 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart LEGACY MINERALS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Legacy Minerals Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher Byrne Managing Director & Director
Ian Morgan Secretary & Chief Financial Officer
David Carland Non-Executive Chairman
Douglas Menzies Independent Non-Executive Director
Matthew Wall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEGACY MINERALS HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.89%8
NEWMONT CORPORATION17.46%57 817
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION19.13%39 777
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED9.58%26 482
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS4.24%26 036
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.6.08%20 275