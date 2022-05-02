Legacy Minerals : Application for quotation of securities - LGM

Announcement Summary

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

LEGACY MINERALS HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code LGM

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 2/5/2022

Registration number 43650398897

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: +Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing classFROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

LGMAB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description LGM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +restricted securities where the escrow period And the date the escrow restrictions has expired or is about to expire have ceased or will cease 522,600 30/4/2022 Issue date 2/5/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

522,600

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Released from ASX mandatory escrow.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted